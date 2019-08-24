Ryan McMann will be rejoining the 100 Mile House Wranglers for the 2019-2020 season. File photo.

100 Mile House Wranglers resign one player, get a commitment from another

Ryan McMann has resigned

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s (KIJHL) 100 Mile House Wranglers have announced the re-signing of Ryan McMann.

Hailing from Eckville, Alta., the defenceman will join the club after he fulfils his family responsibilities at the farm.

“I respect that Ryan wants to make sure duties at home are done before he makes his way back here with us. It just shows the great character Ryan has in making sure he fulfils his responsibilities. You have to admire and respect a man like that,” said Dale Hladun, the general manager and head coach of the Wranglers.

McMann joined the Wranglers last year, appearing in 40 games for the club and notching three goals. He appeared in nine games during the Wranglers’ playoff run as well.

Hladun also said they have the commitment of defenceman John Meyer from Clearwater. The 18-year-old 6’3” defender played in five games for the Chase Heat, also in the KIJHL, last season.

“Pretty good skater. He was very important for his tier-4 team in Clearwater. He played a lot of minutes, he was one of their leaders. A lot of their success could be attributed to John,” said Hladun. “He’ll start off his way trying to find his with us but I do think his upside is development. He’s going to really blossom as the season progresses.”

Hladun is currently in the middle of a scouting trip, looking at players in Jr. A team camps in the British Columbia Hockey league and the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The Wranglers will begin their main camp on Aug. 29, with exhibition games on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 against the Ridge Meadow Flames of the Pacific Junior Hockey League. Both games will be at home, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. for the first game and 1 p.m. for the second.

