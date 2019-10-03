Wranglers goaltender Caelan Armstrong watches as the puck hits the net behind him during a 7-3 loss against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Sept. 28. Max Winkelman photo.

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach asks better of goaltenders

Wranglers concede 12 goals in two games

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) had another weekend of mixed results after beating the Chase Heat 6-5 on Sept. 27, and losing 7-3 to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Sept. 28.

“We certainly can score. We can fly, and it was quite an interesting game because we’d score and then Chase would, we’d score they’d pull their goalie, they scored, we pulled our goalie. It was a very back and forth game,” said head coach and general manager Dale Hladun on the Chase game. “The game here against Creston, I thought we played well. It was 4-3 they scored late, the game ended up 7-3 but I pulled the goalie. They got three empty-net goals, so the score looks scary but it was one goal game and we just tried to tie up and we couldn’t. Then we had a power play and I thought ‘well, let’s keep the goalie out.”

Hladun capped off his weekend recap with saying he needs more from the team’s goaltenders, adding that they may be in for a rude awakening in the future, and that there may be a new face(s) coming to 100 Mile House to play that position.

RELATED: 100 Mile House Wranglers get mixed results on first long road trip

“I do need better from our goaltenders, both of them. If they’re going to be comfortable being here maybe they won’t be here. Like I’m going to be pretty blunt, goaltending wins you championships and we’re giving them an opportunity to help guide a team to win a championship here and if they think good enough is good enough, it ain’t.”

Some new faces already made it to the team sheet during those two games, with Brandt Fiske, Ryan Piva and Kyler Opp all making their debuts for the club.

“Sometimes bringing in a new face kind of makes it dead serious. I’m trying to elevate our play. We’re trying to get the pieces to win a title,” said Hladun about a shakeup that he hinted wasn’t quite over. “We got some new players. I think Brandt Fiske and Kyler Opp had a really good weekend for basically having one practice and learning guys’ names.”

Hladun called Opp a hard-hitting defenceman and a very likeable kid with great game sense. Fiske, he said, is similar; a hard-working forward who can fly.

According to Hladun though, Piva sounds like the prize capture.

“He’s a pretty elite scorer. I think our fans liked him right out of the gate, I think they liked all three but Ryan is a pretty dynamic player and he’s the type of guy who can get [Garrett] Hilton type points or maybe even Brody Dale points. We’re pretty lucky that we got Ryan.”

RELATED: 100 Mile House Wranglers open season with 7-2 victory

Garrett Hilton played for the Wranglers last season, scoring 72 points. Brody Dale played for the Kelowna Chiefs last season, scoring 50 goals and 73 assists for 123 points.

Piva split last season between the KIJHL’s Nelson Leafs and the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Drayton Valley Thunder. He scored 32 points in 17 games for Nelson and 14 points for Drayton in 29 games.

The nineteen-year-old forward scored a goal and an assist in his first game for the Wranglers, and two assists against Creston. Piva is also wearing Hilton’s old number, 89.

The Wranglers’ first two games of October are against the Kamloops Storm on Oct. 4 (away) and a home game against the Fernie Ghostriders at home on Oct. 5.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach asks better of goaltenders

Wranglers concede 12 goals in two games

Youngest Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding candidate seeking animal protection and social justice

“I am young and I have so much conviction to fight for everyone’s future”

Suspicious death on Stokes Road being investigated by 100 Mile House RCMP

A deceased male was found outside a residence

Trapline season to begin soon, signage to go up this week

Pet owners warned to be cautious

2017 Gustafsen wildfire was caused by firearm use, FOI documents confirm

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed online in a scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Most Read