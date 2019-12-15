100 Mile House Wranglers get thumped by Revelstoke Grizzlies

Nic Flinton of the Wranglers clashes with a player from the Kimberley Dynamiters in a previous game this month. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press).

The 100 Mile House Wranglers received a hammering against rivals Revelstoke Grizzlies on Dec. 14.

The home side beat 100 Mile House 9-0, with the bulk of goals coming in the second period.

Nathan Cohen-Wallas kicked off the game in the first period with a powerplay goal at the end of the first period.

Aidan Cornell started off the scoring in the second period within five minutes of its beginning. However, 100 Mile’s penalty kill units failed the team, allowing three powerplay goals in quick succession. The scorers were Brandon Kasdorf, Jake Huculak, and Cole Golden. Huculak scored his second powerplay goal with just over three minutes left in the second.

The third period was a little tamer than the second, however, Revelstoke continued scored through Withey, Flann and Cole Berg scoring another powerplay to end the period.

The Wranglers were on the penalty kill seven times, allowing a puck in the net six of those times. Their powerplay units also struggled, having the man advantage five times and failing to capitalize.

In total, 100 Mile’s players were in the box for 48 minutes.

Jordan Wilde was in the net for the Wranglers, facing 31 shots but only saving 23 of them. After allowing eight goals, Jakob Gullmes was put in the net. He faced nine shots, saving all but one.

The Wranglers now have a record of 14-14-1-0 for 29 points and still remain in third place of the Doug Birks Division.

They will travel to Chase to take on the Heat on Dec. 17 and will host the Princeton Posse on Dec. 20.

