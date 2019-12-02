Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur brings the puck forward during a game against the Chase Heat on Nov. 30. Vancoughnet-Lafleur has 11 points this season. Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press.

100 Mile House Wranglers get shutout by Kamloops Storm

100 Mile records a 3-0 loss

The Kamloops Storm got one over the 100 Mile House Wranglers during their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League on Dec. 1. Kamloops got the better of their northern neighbours 3-0.

Brett Mero started the scoring with a powerplay goal near the end of the second period. Yewta Plamondon scored in the mid-third, and again with only 12 seconds left.

The Wranglers outshot Kamloops 33 to 29 but struggled to get on the board due to the play of Kamloops’ goalie, Jakob Drapeau, who was named as his team’s player of the game.

Captain Kolby Page was named as 100 Mile’s player of the game.

The Wranglers also failed to capitalize on five of their powerplay opportunities, while also giving a goal up on one of their six penalty kills.

100 Mile still remains in third place of the Doug Birks Division with a record of 13-11-1-0 and 27 points.

On Dec. 5, the Wranglers will host the Kimberley Dynamiters at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Faceoff is at 6 p.m. They will then host the Princeton Posse on Dec. 7, with the faceoff being 7 p.m.

