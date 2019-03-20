100 Mile House Wranglers eliminated from KIJHL playoffs

Second year in a row the team has been eliminated by the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Julien Dewey (left) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the Wranglers’ second goal in a 4-2 elimination loss against the Revelstoke Grizzlies on March 13. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have been eliminated from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) by the Revelstoke Grizzlies for the second year in a row.

“Well, to be honest, I’m pretty proud of the kids. I thought up right to the end of the game the boys were in it. They didn’t want to let go,” said Dale Hladun, general manager and head coach of the Wranglers. “And what are the chances of a team shooting the puck all the way down the ice and hitting an empty net off the post and in twice?”

The Revelstoke Grizzlies managed to score two empty netters within the last three minutes of the 4-2 game. One of the empty netters came shorthanded, as Hladun pulled goalie Jakob Gullmes after Ethan Schaeffer of the Grizzlies got called for holding. The goal from Carter Anderson, his second of the playoffs, gave the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead but the Wranglers powerplay unit managed to get a goal from Julien Dewey 40 seconds later, making the score 3-2. However, Gullmes was pulled by Hladun again for the extra man for the last minute of the game, as per the usual practice. Revelstoke forwards Jaden Hay and Ullar Wiatzka teamed-up to seal the fate of the Wranglers for the second empty net goal.

Hladun said he was very proud of the boys who pushed hard against their divisional rivals.

“Revelstoke is definitely well-coached and very deep,” he said. “I think though, [with] that experience, the returning guys are already chomping at the bits for next year, just because they realize how well we did with a lot of young players. We’re a bit more of a veteran team next year and the hunger is there.”

The Wranglers were in the lead for a good chunk of the game due to a first-period goal from Darian Long, which was assisted by Jayce Schweizer and Garrett Hilton. Revelstoke didn’t answer until mid-third period.

Despite scoring the aforementioned powerplay goal, Hladun also mentioned the team’s powerplay units were not as impressive as they have been in the past. During the regular season, they were in the top five with a conversion rate of 21 per cent, however, during the playoffs, it was 13 per cent.

“We got a few chances here and there, but we needed a little bit more from our play,” said Hladun. “But it is what it is I guess.”

The Wranglers only scored five powerplay goals in the 38 times they had the man advantage.

Gullmes, Hladun said, was very impressive in the two series he played and really rose to the occasion. The 16-year-old was the youngest player on the ice. Due to his strong play, Hladun said some Junior A and Western Hockey League (WHL) are starting to take notice.

Hladun is already looking towards next year.

“We did build this team more so for the upcoming season than this one,” he said. “Looking towards next year, our 20-year-old core of [Harley] Bootsma, Long, [Kolby] Page and [Joel] Patsey are really good players, so right away we have a good building block for next year.”

Hilton and defenceman Kyle Haugo will not be back next year. Hilton will be going to Selkirk College, where he received a scholarship. It’s not known yet what Haugo will be doing next year, but he no longer has junior eligibility. No other Wranglers players have been advanced as of yet.

Hladun said the 100 Mile House community should be proud of all the players.

“I think our community has to be proud of how they represent us and represent the brand of 100 Mile. That’s a big thing. You can’t win every year but you can certainly have success every year and these guys showed right away that they are successful young men and they represent us well and I couldn’t be prouder of the boys,” he said. “I mean, we got so much praise from hotels, restaurants and the schools the kids worked at.”

Nico Hemming (left) and Harley Bootsma (right) console goalie Jakob Gullmes after the Revelstoke Grizzlies elimated the team from the KIJHL playoffs on March 13. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Wrangler players comfort and congratulate each other after losing Game 4 of the second round of the KIJHL playoffs on March 13. The loss eliminated the team from further contention. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Jakob Gullmes and Revelstoke’s Ryan Bedard after Gullmes and the Wranglers were elimated.