100 Mile House Wranglers coach warns players about lazy penalties

Hladun trying to address lazy penalties with lack of ice-time for players

Nic Flinton of the 100 Mile House Wranglers digs at the puck in front of the team’s bench during their 5-4 overtime loss to the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Oct. 19. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League lost both their games on Oct. 19 and 20.

“I’m disappointed, but I didn’t mind our game. It’s coming down to mental mistakes opposed to skill level or talent. It’s there. It’s just we’ve got to be better mentally, stronger,” said head coach and general manager Dale Hladun.

The first game was against the Grand Forks Border Bruins at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. The Wranglers dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime in their first home game since Oct. 3.

Zane Avery started the scoring on behalf of the Bruins in the early moments of the first period on the powerplay. He scored again, this time on even strength, to close the period. It was his fifth of the season.

However, the Wranglers controlled the second period and tied it up with two goals from Darian Long and Chase Schurack.

The third period was a battle, with both teams scoring two goals each, starting with the Wranglers. The goals were supplied by captain Kolby Page and Ryan McMann. However, they were answered in the second half of the period by August Demaere and Logan Hascarl, forcing the game into overtime. Both goals were on the powerplay.

Cole Jensen of the Bruins potted the puck past Jakob Gullmes to score the game-winning goal.

“In the second and third period, I thought we showed better focus and a better compete level, but the dumb penalties we took in the third…I can’t believe the kids are not learning the lesson of the silliness of penalties and why we are working against ourselves,” said Hladun. “So you end up losing in overtime after blowing a two-goal lead.”

In total, the Wranglers collected 16 penalty minutes, with the bulk coming from tripping calls.

“I don’t think you can address it at practice other than skate the guys hard. You address it by taking away ice time,” said Hladun, as a warning to players taking what he deemed selfish penalties – slashing, spearing and tripping.

“You can tell a kid, you can guide a kid and they may or may not listen, but then they don’t get ice time. Suddenly, their ears lose all the wax that’s in them and they’re focused. So whether they miss a shift or a period or miss a game, I’ll get their attention.”

Hladun isn’t scared of battling penalties, but when it comes to tripping or slashing, it typically means that player is out of position and not keeping their feet moving.

The second game was a 4-2 loss against the Revelstoke Grizzlies, arguably the strongest team in the league right now with 11 straight wins.

Hladun described the game as very competitive.

“I thought we gave them everything they could handle,” he said. “Our goaltending from Dan Allin was spectacular, our defence was strong.”

In fact, due to a shortage of forwards, Hladun had eight defenceman dressed and two of them (Jaxon Passeri and Jayce Schweizer) played as forwards.

Hladun went on to say the team played alright, especially considering some of the players were out of their natural positions. However the team, full of rookies, still has to learn to get through the growing pains.

“We have to understand that every shift you’re not going to score a goal. You have to be accountable, you have to understand your defensive zone. You have to make smart plays with the puck. A lot of those smart little plays go unnoticed, but when they don’t make a smart play it becomes like a big zit on your forehead.”

The two goals from the Wranglers were scored by Ryan McMann and Garrett Hilton, while the Grizzlies goals came from Tommy Bodtker, Dylan Devers, Ryan Bedard and Kaeden Patrick.

The Wranglers will play the Summerland Steam on Oct. 27 on home ice.

