100 Mile House Wranglers beat Summerland Steam 5-3

It was the second time the Wranglers have won against Summerland this month

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have beaten the Summerland Steam for the second time this month on Nov. 15.

Forwards Harley Bootsma and Darian Long put on a clinic, each having multi-point games. Long scored two goals and assisted on another and Bootsma scored one and assisted on another. Defenceman Aidan Morrison also had a two-point game, assisting on two goals.

The game started off in favour for the home team, with defenceman Quinn Mulder scoring a shorthander in the last seven minutes of the first period. Long followed up shortly after with his first, assisted by captain Kolby Page who just returned from an injury.

RELATED: 100 Mile House Wranglers grind out overtime win against Grand Forks Border Bruins

Their good fortune followed them into the second period, with Cody Barnes scoring a goal around 30 seconds after the opening faceoff. His goal was assisted by Morrison and Long.

However, Summerland regaining their footing, following up with two goals of their own with Lane French and Cody Swan being the scorers.

Scoring returned for the Wranglers in the third period, with Bootsma scoring his goal in the first minute. Kaden Dempsey got the assist. Long scored his second goal shortly after, with Morrison and Bootsma dishing out the helpers.

100 Mile now has a record of 10-9-1-0, giving them 21 points. They currently sit in third place in the Doug Birks Division behind Revelstoke (12-2-1-2) and Chase (11-7-0-2). Behind the Wranglers are Sicamous (8-11-0-0) and Kamloops (5-15-0-1).

Jackson Kowblick still leads the team with 16 points, while Quinn Mulder and Darian Long have 14 each.

The Wranglers will take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies tonight (Nov. 16) on home ice.

