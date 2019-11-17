100 Mile House Wranglers beat KIJHL titleholders

The Wranglers beat Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-3, with Darian long getting a hattrick

The 100 Mile House Wranglers defeated the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) champions, the Revelstoke Grizzlies, on Nov. 16.

Jake Huculak of the Grizzlies drew first blood, scoring in the last three minutes of the first period.

It wasn’t until the eleventh minute that the Wranglers scored with Darian Long tying up the game from a Kolby Page pass. Revelstoke answered around five minutes later through an unassisted goal from Gerrit Lindhout. However, it was quickly answered by Garrett Hunter of the Wranglers, ending the second period 2-2.

The third period was where the Wranglers really shone, scoring two powerplay goals a minute apart, through Long and Jackson Kowblock. Darian Long finished his hattrick with a shorthanded goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Revelstoke managed to score a consolation goal with only 56 seconds through Sam Petruch.

Jordan Wilde was in between the pipes for the Wranglers, facing 34 shots.

