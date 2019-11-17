100 Mile House Wranglers beat KIJHL titleholders

The Wranglers beat Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-3, with Darian long getting a hattrick

The 100 Mile House Wranglers defeated the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) champions, the Revelstoke Grizzlies, on Nov. 16.

Jake Huculak of the Grizzlies drew first blood, scoring in the last three minutes of the first period.

It wasn’t until the eleventh minute that the Wranglers scored with Darian Long tying up the game from a Kolby Page pass. Revelstoke answered around five minutes later through an unassisted goal from Gerrit Lindhout. However, it was quickly answered by Garrett Hunter of the Wranglers, ending the second period 2-2.

The third period was where the Wranglers really shone, scoring two powerplay goals a minute apart, through Long and Jackson Kowblock. Darian Long finished his hattrick with a shorthanded goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Revelstoke managed to score a consolation goal with only 56 seconds through Sam Petruch.

Jordan Wilde was in between the pipes for the Wranglers, facing 34 shots.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Cariboo athlete in focus: Ashton Chretien

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers beat KIJHL titleholders

The Wranglers beat Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-3, with Darian long getting a hattrick

Upcoming planned burns for 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

South Cariboo athlete in focus: Ashton Chretien

‘I practice a lot like at home and other activities through school or other coaches’

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre aiming to raise $10,000 for annual Christmas campaign

Applications for a Christmas basket will be accepted from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

100 Mile House Wranglers beat Summerland Steam 5-3

It was the second time the Wranglers have won against Summerland this month

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Most Read