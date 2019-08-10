James Pedersen (left) has been traded to the Sicamous Eagles in the KIJHL as part of a three-player deal. Also leaving the Wranglers is Tristan Walz. Sebastien Archambault will be coming to the Wranglers as part of the deal. File photo.

100 Mile House Wranglers announce trade and new signing

James Pedersen and Tristan Walz traded to Sicamous Eagles for defenceman

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have announced two roster moves on Aug. 6, including a trade.

James Pedersen and Tristan Walz have been shipped off to the Sicamous Eagles for Sebastien Archambault.

“Sebastien is a big 19-year-old defenceman. I felt we needed a little more physical back end,” said Dale Hladun, the general manager and the head coach of the Wranglers. “He’s a very good person, [and a] physical player but he has a little bit of offensive senses. Sicamous used him a lot in front of the net on the powerplay but he’s always tough to play against and that’s what our team wants to be – tough to play against – and Sebastien will fit right into the groove of what we want this year.”

Archambault has played 86 games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and all but two were with the Sicamous Eagles (the two games were with the Chase Heat in 2016-17 season). During the 2017-18 season, he notched two goals and seven helpers while collecting 100 penalty minutes in 37 games. He played 47 games last season, scoring seven times and registering 12 assists with 98 penalty minutes. He also appeared in five playoff games.

Walz and Pedersen are both forwards who were on the Wranglers’ roster for only one season.

Pedersen, 19, played in 41 games and scored four goals and five assists. During the playoff run, he played six games and didn’t register a point.

Walz, an 18-year-old Red Deer, Alta., native, played 15 games for the Wranglers during the 2018-19 season. He also played 15 games for the Princeton Posse, also of the KIJHL. He only scored two goals for the Wranglers. He also played seven games during the playoffs.

Hladun said they are also adding another defenceman, Eric Smith. The 18-year-old 6’0” defenceman from Whistler played 32 games for the West Vancouver Academy Prep School in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. He scored two goals and five assists.

“I really like Eric. I saw him last year at our camp in Prince George and then he came back this year. He has a couple of Junior A opportunities but I feel if Eric becomes available from Junior A, he will definitely help us and be a big presence in our end and he’s a really wonderful kid.”

Hladun said he is still working on signing players for the 2019-2020 roster.

