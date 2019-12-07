The bench during the Wranglers games will be a bit fuller with the addition of Barry Wolff. (File photo)

100 Mile House Wranglers add new assistant coach

Barry Wolff with join Dale Hladun and Chris Langton behind the bench

If fans have been noticing a new a face on the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ bench during games, it’s because the club has added a new assistant coach, Barry Wolff.

The new addition joined the staff last week and will be working alongside head coach and general manager Dale Hladun as well as assistant coach Chris Langton to make a giant push this December (and beyond) as they challenge for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) title, as well as the Cyclone Taylor Cup in April.

“I’ve known Barry since my days in Kelowna Minor Hockey when I was running youth hockey there in the 90s. Barry and I have coached before,” said Hladun.

Wolff has a wealth of coaching and management experience under his belt, starting his career in junior hockey as the general manager and head coach of Quesnel Millionaires (now the Chilliwack Chiefs) of the British Columbia Hockey League from 1996 to 1999.

Since then, he’s had coaching and management jobs in several franchises in western Canada, including the BCHL’s Langley Chiefs, Coquitlam Express, and the Merritt Centennials. Wolff also made stops in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the OCN Blizzard, Swan Valley Stampeders and the Drumheller Dragons.

“He’s won the BCHL twice, once as an assistant with the Surrey Eagles and once as a head coach with the Coquitlam Express. He’s coached with Team Canada West at the World Junior A Championships,” said Hladun.

Wolff was also a goal away from winning the MJHL last season with the Swan Valley Stampeders but unfortunately lost out in overtime in the finals to the Portage Terriers.

Hladun hopes the addition of Wolff will make it easier to address some concerns about the roster and help the young men on the team grow as players.

“It’s a new voice. It’s amazing how you don’t listen to your dad until the neighbours tell you the same thing, then it’s ‘oh yeah, makes sense.’ So sometimes a new voice saying the same thing makes a difference.”

He also described Wolff as a bit of a tactician.

“I think Wolff will help us a lot with our tactics, just certain plays – face-offs, pulled goalie plays, some powerplay situations. He’ll help us a lot with our tactics.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peewee Wranglers play in Clearwater

Just Posted

Possible wallet thief caught on camera in Lac la Hache

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

Clinton man faces first degree murder charge for 2018 homicide at Deep Creek

Wyatt Boffa, 29 has been charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43,

From the Free Press Archives

27 Years Ago (1992): Bad drivers across the province were set to… Continue reading

Local painters brush their way to $1,500 for hospice

‘You could see they were glowing’

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

Most Read