100 Mile House under-16 fastball team capture fourth in provincial tournament

The 100 Mile N’ Hour under-16 boys had a crazy ball season.

Hoping to join the men’s fastball league this year with an under-18 team didn’t happen as the men’s league folded. This, however, didn’t stop seven 100 Mile boys from playing some fastpitch ball with a goal of going to the provincials in Barriere, B.C.

A requirement to go to the provincials is to have played at least four games. With not enough players in 100 Mile to make a team, it seemed like the boys were out of luck this year to play ball. Even though the men’s league folded, a bunch of players from the various men’s teams would put together a team to play the under-16 boys.

100 Mile won their first game against Fleetwood 9-3, with the MVP going to pitcher Aidan Moore with six strikeouts. 100 Mile N’ Hours’ second game was against the home town, Barriere, and lost 11-1. MVP went to back catcher Virgil Kennedy.

The third game was against Terrace. Taking a different strategy, first-time pitcher Kyson Hopson started the game off with his slower pitching style and it worked for the first inning but Terrace caught on and was able to score some runs.

Pitcher Jackson Hooper was called in to shut the team down, which he did. The Terrace team had one good inning scoring nine runs and by then the 100 Mile team couldn’t catch up and lost 9-3. MVP went to Colton Hopkins.

After playing the round-robin, 100 Mile had to play Terrace again. 100 Mile N’ Hour lost 8-3. MVP went to catcher Colton Hopkins who threw two runners out at the second base.

It was ‘do or die’ for the 100 Mile team and unfortunately, they couldn’t find their bats leaving runners on the bases each inning. They lost the game 7-0. 100 Mile N’ Hour under-16 placed fourth overall. Even though they didn’t win the boys had a great fun time playing a sport they love.

