100 Mile House under-14 team strikes gold in provincial fastpitch championships

The 100 Mile-N-Hour under-14 team was in Barriere for provincial championships from July 5 to 7.

The games started on Friday, July 5, and consisted of eight teams in the under-14 category playing in a round-robin format which was determined by a team draw.

100 Mile’s first game was against the very strong Terrace team and did not end well for 100 Mile with a final score of 11-0. Cameron Scott was awarded the game MVP for his awesome pitching skills despite the loss.

The next game had the team playing Merritt and they started off with a strong lead of five runs in the first inning to Merritt’s one run. Innings three and four had 100 Mile getting another 10 runs with some excellent hits by the kids. The team mercied Merritt in four innings with a final score of 15-2 and Garrett Nash earning game MVP.

Saturday morning had 100 Mile-N-Hour playing the host team of Barriere. The teams were fairly even, each getting a few runs on the scoreboard until the sixth, where 100 Mile scored nine runs in. Barriere came back, managing to also score nine runs making for a very exciting and nerve-wracking game. Luckily, the 100 Mile-N-Hour kids were a few runs ahead before the last inning and the final score was 15-13. Game highlights included a home run by Elias Moore and a great hit followed by a forward slide into second base by MVP winner Hayden Pocha.

Last game of the round robin had the team playing Clearwater. Pitcher Reichert Sanford managed to keep Clearwater’s runs to a minimum as the teams battled to score. But despite their best efforts, they were only able to score four runs to Clearwater’s seven. Sanford earned the game MVP.

Once the round-robin games were complete, the under-14 teams were split into two divisions with 100 Mile-N-Hour ahead in the under-14 Boys C Division. The first playoff game was Saturday at 4 p.m. with the team playing Barriere once again. This time, the kids were determined to get ahead and stay there. Fantastic pitching by Carson Harris put the team in the lead and a home run by a new player, Mohamed Omer, helped secure their win which ended 16-4 for the team with Omer earning game MVP.

Sunday morning, the team came up against Prince George and were off to a slow start when Prince George scored five runs right off the bat. Coaches Rob Sanford and Gordon Moore helped get the players’ heads in the game and the team came back strong with a few home run hits by Garrett Nash and Cameron Scott. The final score was 18-6 for 100 Mile-N-Hour bumping them into the gold medal game and Mikaela Anderson-Valcourt achieving game MVP for some great infield plays.

Sunday afternoon, the team came up against Prince George once again in the gold medal game. This time Cameron Scott was pitching bullets, leaving the other team with no runs in until almost the fourth inning. 100 Mile-N-Hour had some great hits and really played well defensively. They relaxed a little at the start of the fifth inning, allowing Prince George to score five runs on them but managed to pull themselves together at the bottom of the inning. The final score was 16-9 earning them gold.

