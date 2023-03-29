100 Mile House U15 provincial championship a success

The Summerland Jets pose for a group photo with their gold medal at the South Cariboo Rec Centre U15 Provincial Championships. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Milers Thomas Silvey attempts to get the puck away from Summerland during their first game of the tournament. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Goalie Graydon Forster keeps tabs on the puck. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The U15 Milers made presentations to the tournament organizers in recognition of the hard work they did putting the week together,. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) U15 Miler Thomas Silvey takes the puck down the ice. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Milers Jackson Sutton tries to get the puck from Summerland Jets player. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The U15 Tier 4 B.C. hockey championship tournament in 100 Mile House from March 18-22 was a success according to tournament organizers.

Six teams from across B.C. played in the event with the Summerland Jets winning the gold medal against the Mission Stars who took silver with the Kitimat Winterhawks taking bronze. Penticton came in fourth while the 100 Mile Milers came in fifth place with one win and five losses. Chetwynd came in sixth.

Kitimat was presented with the Fair Play Award which goes to the tournament’s Most Sportsmanlike Team.

Host committee chair Marie Schaff said they got a lot of positive feedback.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better turnout for everything,” she said. “I think it went amazing.”

While the stands were not full for the medal game the fans were enthusiastic in their support of the teams.

During the closing ceremonies, the Miler captains came out and made presentations to the tournament organizers recognizing their hard work in putting the event together.

Before the tournament, Schaff said that the board was asked if 100 Mile Minor Hockey wanted to take on hosting the tournament. They agree to take the job on and while it was a lot of work Schaff said, “I would probably do it again.”

Chief executive officer of BC Hockey, Cameron Hope extended a thank you to the volunteers of the host committee who he said put together a first-class event. “Their hard word does not go unnoticed and is the foundation of our programming.”



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House