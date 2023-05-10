100 Mile House takes silver medal in carpet bowling provincials

Geoff Collins (left) and Bob Allen of 100 Mile House took the silver medal in pairs. Collins only took up carpet bowling this year. The team from Little Fort (centre) took gold with PG Brunswick taking bronze. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The provincial carpet bowling championships took place in 100 Mile House May 2-5. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bob Allen of 100 Mile House releases the ball. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Geoff Collins of 100 Mile House looks on as his opponent sends his ball down the carpet. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The provincial carpet bowling championships took place in 100 Mile House May 2-5. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) In the three-person team competition, Kamloops (centre) took gold while the PG Citizen took silver (left) and Young at Heart bronze. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Houston (centre) took the gold medal in the four-person team competition. Kamloops (left) earned silver with Kennedy taking bronze. (Dot Verboom photo)

The BC Carpet Bowling Association hosted the BC provincials in 100 Mile House from May 2-5.

Teams from across the province took part in the event with upwards of 60 bowlers competing for medals.

The competition was broken down into teams of two, three and four people.

“Some of these people have been bowling for years,” said Patti Randle, past-president of the association. “The oldest one we have here is 91. He had his birthday yesterday.”

The 100 Mile House team of Bob Allen and Geoff Collins took the silver medal in the pairs competition. This is Collins’ first year carpet bowling.

The sport is like curling with eight ends, a skip, second, third and a fourth. There is also a jack like in bocchi. The balls are weighted and players go after a small white ball called the jack. Points are scored going by who is closest to the jack.

Randle said it is the first time the groups have gotten together since COVID-19.

“It’s so nice to be back doing this,” she said. “It’s really nice to have everyone here, they’re a great bunch of people.”

Putting the event on was a lot of work. Sue Pinkerton was kept busy organizing while Randle was in charge of the kitchen at the Creekside Seniors Centre.

“We made the lunches every day. It was a lot of work but I had lots of help.”

For many of the groups, this will be their year-end and they will head home and simply play at their clubs, she said. 100 Mile House is considering sending a team to the 55 Plus BC Games later this year but nothing has been decided yet. Three of their group however are going down to compete in golfing.

“Hopefully there will be enough carpet bowlers going to that from all over the province.”

Prince George is under consideration to host provincials in 2024.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House