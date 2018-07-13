100 Mile House softball team bags silver in the provincial tournament

The U14 100 Mile-N-Hour team picked up silver at the provincial championships in Smithers on July 6-8.

The team dominated Williams Lake winning 15-0 in just three innings. Kyson Hopson received most valuable player of the game.

Next, the club hammered Smithers cashing in 12 runs to Smithers 2.Starting pitcher, Brendan Green received most valuable player of the game.

The last game on Friday was against Prince George and the team struggled with pitching in the first two innings when it was discovered that the pitching mound was set at 37’ instead of the 40’ regulation distance. This affected their defensive game, allowing in seventh runs. Once this was corrected, the team rallied back to win the game with a final score of 18-7. Jackson Hooper received most valuable player for his phenomenal pitching.

Saturday morning, the team played their final game of the round robin against Prince Rupert. Both Hopson and Hooper hit home run hits in this game helping 100 Mile-N-Hour winning yet another game with a final score of 14-4. Most valuable player went to catcher Elias Moore.

As the top seed, they met fourth-place Prince Rupert,

Aiden Moore hit a home run in the first, leading the club to a 9-3 victory.

The Second playoff game was against Terrace, proving to be the closest of the weekend. Terrace scored the first two runs and 100 Mile got on the scoreboard in the third inning.

The score remained 2-1 for Terrace until the sixth inning when Terrace scored another run in the seventh inning. This first loss of the championships for the Mile-N-Hour put them playing Prince Rupert once again. The team dominated this game-winning in five innings, leaving Prince Rupert getting the bronze medal and 100 Mile going for gold against Terrace.

The final game was very close through the entire game with 100 Mile up the first two innings, but Terrace game back strong in the third, scoring five home runs. 100 Mile battled back but unfortunately came up two runs short by the end of the seventh, earning themselves silver medals.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.