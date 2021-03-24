The plan for holding practices drawn up by the 100 Mile Soccer Association. (Photo submitted)

The plan for holding practices drawn up by the 100 Mile Soccer Association. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House soccer gets set to kick off

Association is back this spring with a brand new game plan.

100 Mile House Soccer Association is back this spring with a brand new game plan.

After over a year of being unable to operate, the association started accepting registrations for its 2021 season as of Friday, March 19, either online or in-person at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. However, only practices are planned for this season until health regulations relax and allow team sports again.

Werner Heine, the association’s president, said while it’s unfortunate they can’t play games, they’re just happy to be able to offer something for the youth to do outside. The coaches will be focusing on players’ individual skill development, which will allow players to stay socially distant.

“We just hope that going forward now people will just be positive and appreciate we’re trying to put something on, even though it’s not the regular game scenario. We will have to see how people feel just practicing,” Heine said. “We feel good about it and we’re excited to do it.”

Putting together the Return to Play plan to make this happen was a lot of work, Heine said. Each sport’s plan is different and 100 Mile had to make sure its plan fell under the parameters of B.C. Soccer and the provincial government’s guidelines.

The plan includes staggering practice times so that different age groups don’t intermingle, a drop-off plan into a designated area, and limiting players, coaches and helpers on the soccer field to only 50. 100 Mile House has four soccer fields, which means that without staggered practice times, they could have 200 players there at any given time. There is only one gate players can use to access the fields.

Parents are asked to drop a player off at the field and then drive to the parking lot, as no spectators are allowed at this time. The one exception is for teams under the age of eight as, due to their age, it would be difficult for a coach to keep all those players socially distant, so parents are allowed on the field as assistants.

“We give every kid their own ball, so they’re responsible for that one and do individual skill training in their square. There is passing and such they can do. Only the ball goes over to the other box, but they do that now with a common ball,” Heine said, adding that everything is sanitized after use.

After the practice is complete, the coach will walk his team to the parking lot where there will be an identified pick-up area. People who walk to practice need to arrive at the same time as everyone else, not 20 minutes before.

“In theory, we got it worked out, now we have to see how it goes in practice,” Heine remarked with a laugh.

Heine hopes they will be able to play games by the end of the season but said he expects that it’s unlikely.

“If we get anywhere near our usual number of 300 I would think it would be a success. But we view it as a success even if only 100 kids come.”

Rates have gone up by five dollars this year, due to the cost of setting up the online registration, and now stands at $95 for U6 and $145 for all other age groups. The season begins on May 1, as usual, with a summer break over July and August followed by more playing in September. Anyone looking for more information can contact the association via its Facebook page or by emailing office@100milesoccer.com.

100 Mile Housesoccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Team practices are about to begin for the 100 Mile House and District Soccer Association.

Team practices are about to begin for the 100 Mile House and District Soccer Association.

Previous story
Lowry scores 2, Winnipeg Jets thump Vancouver Canucks 4-0

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud case.
100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud that bilked woman of $6,000

Such cases are common in the 100 Mile area, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

Werner Heine, the 100 MIle Soccer Association’s president, shows off their new gameplan for returning to play this season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House soccer gets set to kick off

Association is back this spring with a brand new game plan.

Rochelle Lamont administers the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press) Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Confusion during vaccine roll-out in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House starts vaccinations for people over the age of 80 this week.

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become much more prominent in the coming years, negatively impacting the province’s fishing industry

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Most Read