100 Mile House player returns to Revelstoke Grizzlies line-up

Dylan McNeil, 0f 100 Mile House, and the Revelstoke Grizzlies continue their march to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League final.

Winning the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference title after beating the Osoyoos Coyotes in a series that went to seven games, the Grizzlies are now facing off against overall league leaders, the Kimberley Dynamiters.

The latter team finished off the regular season with a 38-7-1-1 record for 78 points in the Neil Murdoch Division in the Kootenay Conference. The second leading team was the Grizzlies, only five points behind and sporting a 34-8-2-3 record in the Doug Birks Divison.

In the playoffs, both teams have won 14 games and the series is tied 2-2.

Dylan McNeil, a forward for the Grizzlies, only appeared in seven games during the playoffs before he suffered an undisclosed injury but made his return in Game 4 of the series on April 3, which his team won 1-0 and will likely feature in at least the next two games for the team unless the series goes to Game 7.

McNeil is a handy resource for the Grizzlies, scoring 25 points during the regular season and three goals during the playoffs.

Game 5 and 6 are on April 5 and 6.