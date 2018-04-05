Revelstoke’s Dylan McNeil scores a goal during the playoffs. Marissa Tiel photo.

100 Mile House player returns to Revelstoke Grizzlies line-up

Dylan McNeil returns after undisclosed injury

Dylan McNeil, 0f 100 Mile House, and the Revelstoke Grizzlies continue their march to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League final.

Winning the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference title after beating the Osoyoos Coyotes in a series that went to seven games, the Grizzlies are now facing off against overall league leaders, the Kimberley Dynamiters.

The latter team finished off the regular season with a 38-7-1-1 record for 78 points in the Neil Murdoch Division in the Kootenay Conference. The second leading team was the Grizzlies, only five points behind and sporting a 34-8-2-3 record in the Doug Birks Divison.

In the playoffs, both teams have won 14 games and the series is tied 2-2.

Dylan McNeil, a forward for the Grizzlies, only appeared in seven games during the playoffs before he suffered an undisclosed injury but made his return in Game 4 of the series on April 3, which his team won 1-0 and will likely feature in at least the next two games for the team unless the series goes to Game 7.

McNeil is a handy resource for the Grizzlies, scoring 25 points during the regular season and three goals during the playoffs.

Game 5 and 6 are on April 5 and 6.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final
Next story
A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

Just Posted

A diamond in Forest Grove

Tribute act to perform on April 7

Foundation kicks off inaugural donations

Relate Parenting and Story Walk programs to benefit

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

Methamphetamine possession, excessive speeding and suspected arson

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): There were concerns that drought in the Cariboo… Continue reading

Over 100 children at Easter Egg Hunt

“The good thing was that the Easter bunny did not scare anyone”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read