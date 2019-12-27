The burning goat. (Barbara Matfin photo)

100 Mile House Nordics kick off skiing season with Solstice celebration

It was foggy and grey in town, but up at the 100 Mile Nordics’ ski trails, it was clear and cheerful. Which made a good atmosphere for the club’s Solstice Celebration of Light.

“It went really well. We had a great turnout, saw lots of faces up there we haven’t seen before,” said Kristi Iverson, president of the Nordics.

She estimated that more than 200 people showed up, but the club was not keeping any sort of tally.

“It was a lot of work,” she said about organizing the event. “We created a plan quite a few weeks ago and there has been lots of preparation; making ice candles and building the goat, decorating, and making food and bringing everyone together.”

The hard work by the 20 or so people who helped out with the organization paid off, with Iverson saying some of the highlights were watching the burning of the goat, seeing lots of people coming and skiing, in addition to the people meeting Foxy Moonbeam.

RELATED: Eliza Archie student inspires 100 Mile Nordics mascot

Based on a fox who frequents the ski trails, Foxy Moonbeam is the club’s new mascot. Riviana (River) Bob from Eliza Archie Memorial School came up with the name.

Iverson said that next year they will be sure to make sure there is more food, but besides running out of food the event is being viewed as a success.

“Everything there is so weather-dependent. We were very lucky to have good weather, but I really enjoyed seeing how many different people came to that kind of event compared to some of our events that are more directly ski-related,” she said. “There were lots of people renting and trying things out but no new registrations. But that doesn’t really surprise me, people want to try something out before they commit spending a bunch of money for the year. We’re just happy to have people come on a daily fee basis and enjoy the facilities.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury wins top male athlete of the year honours

Just Posted

100 Mile House Nordics kick off skiing season with Solstice celebration

It was foggy and grey in town, but up at the 100… Continue reading

Well received Christmas dinner sees drop in attendance

Local churches came together once again to host their annual Christmas dinner.… Continue reading

Christmas Hockey Madness in 100 Mile House

The 13th Annual Christmas Adult 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament is set for the… Continue reading

Local elementary schools showcase talent in annual Christmas concerts

Local elementary schools were spreading holiday cheer as annual Christmas concerts took… Continue reading

Diaries of a City Kid: The Holidays

As the weather gets colder and darker for longer, I get grouchier.… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

Most Read