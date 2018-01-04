Keith, Ben and Heather Greenhalgh getting ready to test out the trails at the Nordics Club on Jan. 2. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House Nordics Club is putting on their skis and so should you

All trails except back 20 have been groomed

It’s officially skiing season in 100 Mile House.

The Nordic Ski Club opened up its lodge and trails on Dec. 23 and despite not having much snow until recently and a day-long closure on Dec. 30 due to the weather being too cold for the snowmobiles to tackle packing the snow.

“We got the snow, everything’s great,” said Barb Matfin. “It’s a winter wonderland out there.”

The race trails were groomed on Jan. 1 and all that’s left to do is the back 20, but there is no estimated time on when they will be completed.

“We still need to clear a bunch of trees back there,” said Matfin. “We have to get a work crew together. There’s a lot of trees back there.”

The club has also created an agreement with the Caledonia Nordics Club in Prince George. Skiiers with passes from either clubs can get 25 per cent discount for a regular full day pass if they go to the other club.

“It’s a brand new thing,” said Matfin. “Skiiers from the northern clubs they do stop in and ski at our facility sometime if they are on their way to the coast or Vernon for a race.”

The full-day pass here is $10, and according to Matfin is extremely low compared to other clubs.

The skill development program is also set to start on Jan. 11 and there is still time to sign up for the lessons.

So far 17 have signed up and Matfin expects more, seeing some return from the Ski S’kool program last year with new families signing up their children for the skill development program, which will also be running again this year.

The Ski S’Kool lessons are free and the coaches are volunteering their time.

“Everybody in our cross-country skiing community wants to see more children, more young families, involved in cross-country skiing,” said Matfin on the reason.

Every Grade 3 student in the area will potentially receive three free lessons, including students from Eliza Archie Memorial School.

The Victorian-themed Women’s High Tea and Ski event is set for Jan. 20.

Previous story
Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

Just Posted

Busy week for RCMP with collisions, break and enters, truck falling through ice and vehicle fire

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo area

Morning Jan. 4: Periods of ice pellets and freezing rain predicted for late tonight

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo area

Highway 24 – Interlakes Lions club shutting down

‘I think all organizations, all community service groups are at risk’

What advice do you have for inexperienced winter drivers?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

Morning Jan. 3: Limited visibility with fog along part of Highway 97

The morning roads and weather report for the South Cariboo

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

One thing the Prime Minister knows is drugs

A letter to the editor by Bobbe Wemock

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Most Read

  • 100 Mile House Nordics Club is putting on their skis and so should you

    All trails except back 20 have been groomed

  • Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

    A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday