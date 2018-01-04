100 Mile House Nordics Club is putting on their skis and so should you

All trails except back 20 have been groomed

It’s officially skiing season in 100 Mile House.

The Nordic Ski Club opened up its lodge and trails on Dec. 23 and despite not having much snow until recently and a day-long closure on Dec. 30 due to the weather being too cold for the snowmobiles to tackle packing the snow.

“We got the snow, everything’s great,” said Barb Matfin. “It’s a winter wonderland out there.”

The race trails were groomed on Jan. 1 and all that’s left to do is the back 20, but there is no estimated time on when they will be completed.

“We still need to clear a bunch of trees back there,” said Matfin. “We have to get a work crew together. There’s a lot of trees back there.”

The club has also created an agreement with the Caledonia Nordics Club in Prince George. Skiiers with passes from either clubs can get 25 per cent discount for a regular full day pass if they go to the other club.

“It’s a brand new thing,” said Matfin. “Skiiers from the northern clubs they do stop in and ski at our facility sometime if they are on their way to the coast or Vernon for a race.”

The full-day pass here is $10, and according to Matfin is extremely low compared to other clubs.

The skill development program is also set to start on Jan. 11 and there is still time to sign up for the lessons.

So far 17 have signed up and Matfin expects more, seeing some return from the Ski S’kool program last year with new families signing up their children for the skill development program, which will also be running again this year.

The Ski S’Kool lessons are free and the coaches are volunteering their time.

“Everybody in our cross-country skiing community wants to see more children, more young families, involved in cross-country skiing,” said Matfin on the reason.

Every Grade 3 student in the area will potentially receive three free lessons, including students from Eliza Archie Memorial School.

The Victorian-themed Women’s High Tea and Ski event is set for Jan. 20.