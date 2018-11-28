100 Mile House Nordics Club in membership contest

The 100 Mile House Nordics Ski Club is in a battle against other B.C. Nordic Ski clubs in the Cross Country BC (CCBC) Club Membership contest, which closes on Dec. 1.

To win they need to have the highest percentage of members registered, as compared to last year’s. As of Nov. 28, they have 150 members, only three short of last year’s.

“Even if we don’t win the contest, we win,” said Craig Davidiuk, the new media spokesperson for the club. “I attribute the growth to a renewed marketing strategy and consistent engagement with members on social media. It’s allowing us to connect with the shifting demographics in the Central Cariboo. We have nearly doubled our followers since September.”

People interested in becoming a member, don’t have to purchase a ski pass if they wish. They can become a member by clicking here.

