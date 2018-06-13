100 Mile House Minor Softball Association takes a trip to Clearwater

The U10 and U12 100 Mile House Softball teams took on Clearwater in two games each on June 9.

“For a lot of them, it was the first game ever so it was a pretty cool experience and they were all wearing their uniforms. So they were pretty excited about that,” said U10 coach Laurie Findlay. “It was a pretty great time for the kids. I think they had a fantastic time and we really enjoyed it as coaches watching them kind of experience their first games and it was a really neat thing to do.”

The U10 team won the first game and ended up tying the second one. The U12 team were not as successful, losing both games.

It was originally supposed to be a tournament but unfortunately, teams ended up pulling out for various reasons. Findlay said she is hoping to bring Clearwater up for a rematch either this weekend or the next, depending on if Clearwater can get enough numbers. 100 Mile House was supposed to host a tournament as well but teams also ended up dropping out, according to Findlay.

“We are hoping in the future, for ourselves, we are going to send out invitations earlier in the year so everyone can mark it in their calendars and make it an event. It would be all the age groups that we have in our league but not the little ones,” said Findlay.

