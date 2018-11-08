100 Mile House Midget Wranglers rebound against Summerland after a loss

Wranglers score seven goals to six in a two-game split

The Midget Rep Wranglers sponsored by Intercept K9 was on the ice Nov. 3 and 4 against Summerland at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Summerland got on the board first. Then Kyson Hopson got a breakaway and scored between the goalie’s five-hole to tie it up. Into the second, Aidan Moore tipped one in from a shot from Colton-Huber Hopkins.

Summerland returned fire and got three more goals. The scoreboard was lit up like a Christmas tree with both teams filling up the penalty boxes.

Then defenceman Kyle Wiggins found the top of the net with assists going to Huber-Hopkins and Levi McQueen.

The 100 Mile team was fighting hard to come back and scored a goal which unfortunately did not count due to the net being off. Summerland added one more.

Then with just over a minute left Trey Wandler scored a sweet crowd-pleasing goal with assists going to McQueen and Colby Glen.

Ryan Chamberlain did a great job between the pipes. The Wranglers couldn’t pull off the win as Summerland took it 5-4.

Sunday saw the 100 Mile team come out strong with the first goal going to the Wranglers scored by McQueen with assists from Brodi Cuthbert and Alex Kuyek, who kept peppering the goalie with quick shots. Then Cuthbert found the back of the net with an assist going to Wandler.

100 Mile kept the pressure on and with sweet passes from Cole Allan and Alex Kuyek, Aidan Moore added the last goal of the first period and the game to seal the deal for the Midget Rep’s first win of the season.

Terrance Hubick -Archie was in net for the Midgets, making some amazing saves throughout the whole game. The Wranglers won 3-1 over Summerland.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.