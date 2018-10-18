Noah Dykstra attempts to bring the ball around Lillooet Secondary School’s defence for a shot during PSO’s 5-0 win on Oct. 10. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House high school soccer team gets an addition to the trophy case

PSO Eagles boys team medals for the first time in five years

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) Eagles senior boys’ soccer team came away with tournament hardware for the first time in several years at the nine-team Hope Secondary Invitational last weekend. The Eagles posted five wins and a single shootout loss as they emerged bronze medallists.

PSO defeated Nakusp Secondary in game one Friday morning in a shootout. The game was scoreless after regulation but four of five PSO shooters including Cameron Ardiel, Adam Sullivan, David Weis and Nolan Nicol buried their penalty kicks and goalkeeper Eric Schuurman made two key saves to earn the win.

In game two, PSO played Pemberton Secondary, a team they had lost 4-2 and 4-1 against in their previous two meetings this season.

RELATED: 100 Mile House Wranglers gain momentum with good October start

The Eagles got off to a great start as Nicol was tripped in the penalty area early on and Ardiel converted the penalty shot to make it 1-0. Pemberton would tie things up late in the first half at 1-1. The Eagles scored the game-winner with about two minutes left in the game when a hard challenge from Noah Dykstra was able to free up Cameron Ardiel who sailed a long shot over the goalie’s head to earn PSO a 2-1 victory.

“Pemberton is a very good team and have won a couple tournaments this season. To finally beat them and score a dramatic late goal was a great win and confidence booster for the boys,” said coach Sean Glanville.

PSO finished Friday with their final two round robin games which included 5-1 and 4-0 victories over Chilliwack and Hope Secondaries. Goal scorers included Mohammed Oher, Devin Higginbottom, Ryan Vincenz, Steven Theodore-Jensen, Dykstra, Weis and Sullivan. Schuurman in net gave up just two goals in four games and picked up two shutouts on the day.

With a sparkling 4-0 win-loss record the Eagles placed first overall in the round robin. The Eagles were drawn against third seed Pemberton in Saturday’s semi-final.

The score remained tied at 0-0 until Pemberton scored with about 10 minutes to go. PSO was dominating the play for the majority of the second half and finally was rewarded with one minute to go as a long shot from Ardiel snuck inside the goal to tie it at 1-1 and force a shootout.

The shootout was still tied after the five shooters and went all the way to the eighth shooter before Pemberton scored the winning kick. PSO only scored on four of their eight shots but Schuurman kept things close with three big saves.

“This game had it all, it was so close and competitive, and all the players, coaches and fans were very intense. The drama of scoring a late equalizing goal and the ups and downs from the shootout was pretty cool,” said Glanville. “We treated this game basically as the final as we felt ourselves and Pemberton looked like the two most competitive sides this weekend.”

PSO bounced back to win the bronze medal game with a big 4-0 victory over Agassiz Secondary. “This was the first time PSO has medalled at an invitational tournament in the five years I’ve coached the boys and girls’ teams, so it was a great way to end the season.”

Ardiel and Nicol were named tournament all-stars.

Related: Athlete in Focus: Cameron Ardiel

The Eagles also played the Lillooet Secondary School soccer team at home on Oct. 10, winning 5-0.

“Our team played fantastic this weekend and everyone stepped up their fame. Our Grade 12s; Cam Ardiel, Nolan Nicol, David Weis and Adam Sullivan showed a lot of heart and leadership, as this was their final high school tournament,” said Glanville.

