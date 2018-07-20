100 Mile House gets ready for one of the province’s biggest archery shoots

The Big Horn Archery Club will host their traditional archery shoot on July 21 and 22

Allan Pickering getting ready to shot his arrow at a target during the Big Horn Archery Club’s Outdoor 3D shoot at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Site on June 2 and 3. File photo.

Prepare your bows, archers.

The Big Horn Archey Club is hosting their annual traditional shoot on July 21 and 22 at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club Site on Ainsworth Road.

“It’s one of the bigger shoots in the province for traditional shoots and it’s just a ton of fun,” said Allan Pickering, the club’s president.

The shoot is only for recurve, longbow and primitive bows only.

Pre-registration starts at 8:30 a.m. but the hunter’s course is open at any time after registration is complete.

The hunter’s course is the main draw, where the archers put in $5 for the pot. At the end of the weekend, the total pot is split between the winner and the club.

“You have to have another person keep score for you, you can’t keep your own score,” said Pickering. “You can form your own groups in both of the days. For the regular course, there’s one set of animals and two sets of locations to shoot from.”

On the first day, participants pick one place to shoot from their first go around and then shoot from the other spot during a later round.

They must shoot from both spots during that day though.

On Sunday, archers can elect to do another two rounds or shoot from the spots alternatively, said Pickering.

Bow birds, which is like skeet shooting with arrows, will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Make sure you bring flu-flu arrows,” said Pickering.

Flu-flu arrows have six whole feathers on it, as opposed to the regular three.

Entry is $25 for adults, $20 for youth (14-17), $15 for juniors (8-13) and free for anyone under seven years of age. A family deal is $50.

A lot of items are available for door prizes and rewards such as a propane campfire kit, a meat pack, a quilt with an outdoor motif and many more.

There will also be a concession stand offering breakfast on Sunday.

Free camping is also available for those that come but there are no water or electrical hook-ups.

