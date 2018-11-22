Dan Rimmel (Lead), Tanya Hammerstron (second), Terry Bell (third), and their skip Dianne Menzer were the winners of the ‘A’ category of the mixed bonspiel on Nov. 18. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House Curling Club’s mixed bonspiel a ‘great’ success

Team Menzer win’s ‘A’ category final

The 2018 Mixed Bonspiel at the 100 Mile Curling Club was another great success.

The mixed bonspiel was reinstated in 2015 and has been well attended for the last four years. There were 14 teams this year and with 13 teams from the local club and one team from Kamloops.

Friday night was a great start with curling getting started and an evening of chilli on a bun and some visiting with friends and neighbours.

The tournament was a double knockout, so that means when a team got two losses, they were eliminated.

Saturday was a full day of curling with some teams curling after dinner. There was an excellent Saturday night banquet with prizes from great local sponsors and a meal for all participants.

Sunday brought the finals and the ‘A’ final was won by Dianne Menzer at skip with third Terry Bell, second Tanya Hammerstron and lead Dan Rimmel. The ‘B’ final was captured by Dennis Gosselin’s team, with third Eleane Hefer, second Ken Kelly and lead Kristy Anderson. The ‘C’ division was hard fought and the winner was Lorne Folk with third Trudy Folk, second Ron Vandermey and lead Deanna Zeilke.

There is a team of brand new curlers that joined the mixed league and came to the bonspiel. They are a great example of the curling spirit and came out and gave a great demonstration of teamwork and good sportsmanship.

The regular league curling is back on schedule this week and the club will be working hard on getting ready for the 2019 Men’s bonspiel Jan. 18 to 20. Come out and join a great club and have some fun.

