Dennis Mitchell and Ryan Folz of Team Gudbranson sweeping ahead of a rock during the C Event semi-final for the 60th Men’s Bonspiel last year. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel coming next month

The event runs from Jan. 17 to 19

The 100 Mile House Curling Club is getting ready to host their 61st Annual Men’s Bonspiel from Jan. 17 to 19. They are hoping to have 16 teams in total.

“I think we’re at nine right now and we would like 16. It’s pretty usual to be at around nine right now, but I know of a few teams who are coming in but haven’t signed up yet,” said Maria Hamilton, the club’s treasurer and marketing person.

Most of the teams are local, but so far there is one team from Clinton and another from Williams Lake.

According to Hamilton, the bonspiel will largely be the same as previous events.

“There’s appetizers on Friday night and dinner on Saturday. There will be music playing both nights – just speakers,” she said. “We also have a shuttle, as we do every bonspiel, where Sunrise Ford provides the vehicle then we have a guy that sits around and waits for people who need a ride from or to a hotel or to and from a house, because 100 Mile doesn’t have a taxi. At least people can drink and have a safe way home.”

If teams want to register for the bonspiel, they can go to the website (www.100milecurlingclub.ca), email the club at 100milecurling@gmail.com or call Gordon Smith as 250-791-5274.

The cost is $220 per team.

However, participants have a chance to win that money back.

“You get an envelope of cash every time you win,” said Hamilton. “Winners of each event (A, B and C) get a team jacket.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

