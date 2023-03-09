100 Mile House Curling club hosted the Women’s Pink at the Rink Bonspiel over the weekend

It was all Pink at the Rink during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s women’s bonspiel last weekend.
Eleven teams – from 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Williams Lake and Ashcroft/Clinton – competed for money and bragging rights in the three-day event, which marked the end of the curling season. Every team played at least three games until only six were left for the finals Sunday.
In the A division, Team Witty beat Team Hamilton – both 100 Mile teams – taking home $600.
“The Witty team came to play and scored five in the second end,” said Maria Hamilton, the skip for the Hamilton team, noting the Witty contingent was ahead by 6-0 at the end of the second end. Despite fighting hard, Team Hamilton was unable to gain an advantage and the game ended in the seventh.
In the B final, 100 Mile’s Team Ney had to fight hard for their $400 prize winnings against Team Koster, comprised of members from Ashcroft and Clinton. The two teams were neck-in-neck in the eighth end with Ney taking the win with a score of 10-9.
In the C division, Clearwater’s Team Hadley came in ahead of Team Peterson by three points, taking home $240.
