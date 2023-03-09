100 Mile House Curling club hosted the Women’s Pink at the Rink Bonspiel over the weekend

Christine Grenzer shouts at her sweepers during the Pink at the Rink bonspiel last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rachel Sikiric hurries hard during the 100 Mile Women’s Bonspiel last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Judy Peterson and Betty Warman sweep the ice together while taking part in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s women’s bonspiel Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Skip Hollis Ney and her team used their pink power to win the B division in the 100 Mile Curling Club Women’s Bonspiel last weekend. See story A15. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press Rachel Sikiric, of Team Grenzer, prepares to throw her rock during a tough battle in the Women’s Bonspiel last weekend. Her team lost to Team Ney after a tie led to a draw to the button. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rachel Sikiric, of Team Grenzer, prepares to throw her rock during a tough battle in the Women’s Bonspiel last weekend. Her team lost to Team Ney in this game after a tie led to a draw to the button. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sara Carlisle curls in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s women’s bonspiel last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dressed like a flamingo Sandra Coldwell releases a rock while curling at the 100 Mile Curling Club last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shanna Creyke and Lynn Gerwing sweep the rock during the 100 Mile Curling Women’s Bonspiel last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sandra Coldwell and Tamara Plewes consider their next move in last weekend’s Women’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gwen Mitchell, of Team Ney, watches the line during the the100 Mile Curling Club’s Women’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Judy Peterson and Betty Warman sweep the ice together while taking part in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s women’s bonspiel Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Christine Grenzer and Rachel Sikiric share a moment during the Pink at the Rink bonspiel last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sara Carlisle holds up her hand to prevent her team from sweeping as their rock glides towards the house at the 100 Mile Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It was all Pink at the Rink during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s women’s bonspiel last weekend.

Eleven teams – from 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Williams Lake and Ashcroft/Clinton – competed for money and bragging rights in the three-day event, which marked the end of the curling season. Every team played at least three games until only six were left for the finals Sunday.

In the A division, Team Witty beat Team Hamilton – both 100 Mile teams – taking home $600.

“The Witty team came to play and scored five in the second end,” said Maria Hamilton, the skip for the Hamilton team, noting the Witty contingent was ahead by 6-0 at the end of the second end. Despite fighting hard, Team Hamilton was unable to gain an advantage and the game ended in the seventh.

In the B final, 100 Mile’s Team Ney had to fight hard for their $400 prize winnings against Team Koster, comprised of members from Ashcroft and Clinton. The two teams were neck-in-neck in the eighth end with Ney taking the win with a score of 10-9.

In the C division, Clearwater’s Team Hadley came in ahead of Team Peterson by three points, taking home $240.

