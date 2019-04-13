One of the South Cariboo Minor Softball coaches addresses his team during last year’s orientation. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House calling up pitchers and batters for minor softball

South Cariboo Minor Softball Association’s season to start on April 29

Get ready to swing some bats.

The South Cariboo Minor Softball Association will be opening its two-month season on April 29, with the deadline for registration on April 20.

“Softball is a great game and a game you can play for a lot of years,” said Pat Findlay, president. “After the minor years, you can transition into slowpitch or fastball. We’re out here to teach the basic fundamentals of the game that can transfer into different games as they get older.”

Last year, the association had between 100 and 110 kids registered and are hoping and expecting to have similar numbers this year. Right now, they have about 70 kids registered.

“I’d hate to see registration go down. I hope we built interest over the last couple of years,” said Findlay.

The association has divisions for under-6s, 8s, 10s, 12s, 14s, 16, and 18s.

“Primarily we get a larger turnout in the younger divisions, like U-12 and down. I think U-6 usually has enough for three or four teams,” said Findlay.

He added that the U-8 probably has the same amount of players to field the same amount of teams.

Registration numbers drop off in the older ranks he said, with the U-12 division possibly fielding two teams and possibly only one team in the U-14s.

The U-16 and U-18 teams don’t have enough registrees to form a team, so Findlay is hoping to create a combined team to play in the men’s league.

Registration for the U-6 and U-8 teams are $100 for the season. For the rest of the age groups, it is $110.

The younger divisions play games amongst themselves but could play teams from Williams Lake.

“Last year, we had a little fun day where we had Williams Lake Down, just to expose the kids to a little real game action,” said Findlay.

The U-12 team, coached by Findlay, will have game time outside of 100 Mile House.

“We have a tournament lined up for Mother’s Day weekend down in Kamloops. Clearwater has a tournament we usually go to on the first weekend of June. Then we have provincials being held in Terrace in early July,” he said.

He wasn’t sure what tournaments the older groups would be involved in yet, except for the U-14 provincials in Barriere on the first weekend of July and the aforementioned possibility of the combined U-16/18 team in the men’s league.

Parents can find the registration forms on the South Cariboo Minor Softball’s Facebook page and at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Finland upsets Canada 4-2, will play for women’s world hockey championship gold

Just Posted

Athlete in Focus: Reece Forman

Winning the ACHA was a “fairytale” for the former 100 Mile House resident

100 Mile House calling up pitchers and batters for minor softball

South Cariboo Minor Softball Association’s season to start on April 29

Big Country Shriners are celebrating another successful annual in 100 Mile House

About 180 people came to the event

New showcasing up on display at 100 Mile House Business Centre

Featuring artwork from Artists’ Guild member Katalin Kovacs

100 Mile House-based judo club brings home eight medals, founds new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club

Eight medals come back to 100 Mile House from Judo BC Open

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

Six taken to hospital after bus crash near Okanagan ski resort

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

20 years later: Foul play never ruled out in disappearance of Revelstoke woman

There’s still no word on what happened to the ‘little blonde girl with the big smile’

B.C. welfare office criticized for leaving clients waiting outside in rain, snow

Jesse Wegenast says the ministry branch has now changed its policy to allow people to wait inside

Man, dog charged by black bear while repairing fence at B.C. Interior ranch

Martin Wolbers says he’s lucky they got away with his Pyrenees Papillon

Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

Most Read