100 Mile House bull rider places first in 54th Annual Quesnel Rodeo

Logan Parent, 19, is putting 100 Mile House on the map for the British Columbia Rodeo Association. Parent hit the eight-second bell at the 54th Annual Quesnel BCRA Rodeo on July 21, earning him first in his event. Photo submitted by Logan Parent

A local bull rider is making himself known around the region.

The 19-year-old rider, Logan Parent, has been competing in the British Columbia Rodeo Association for the last two years and in rodeos since 2017.

“I have been competing almost every weekend this summer,” said Parent.

Born and raised in 100 Mile House, Parent said he played baseball for the majority of his childhood. Competing in rodeos and bull riding was never something he considered.

“My grandpa is really interested in bull riding, so he and I used to watch it on TV,” said Parent. “Bull riding wasn’t really something I planned on doing, but one day I just got on a bull and stuck with it.”

Parent is currently working towards earning a red seal in heavy-duty mechanics, but in the meantime, he said he plans to continue riding as well.

“When I first started I didn’t really know what I was doing,” said Parent. “I didn’t come from a rodeo family, but C Plus Rodeos really took me in and helped me a lot.”

A few weeks ago, Parent rode until the eight-second bell, earning himself first place in the event at the 54th Annual Quesnel BCRA Rodeo on July 21. Coming in first, Parent won $3,100.

“The first weekend of September there will be the finals in Barriere,” said Parent. “The top 12 in each event throughout the season will attend the finals there and the rodeo in Quesnel set me up for that.”

Parent said he has been travelling almost every weekend to compete in rodeos since the season began.

“I try to prepare as much as I can before the weekends come,” said Parent. “I know what I can do and I trust that so I can go out and have fun.”

When it comes to bull riding, Parent said people often think it’s “crazy.”

“It’s cool when you get out there and you’ve made a good ride on a bull that not a lot of guys can stay on, it’s a really cool feeling.”

Parent is headed to Interlakes for their 29th Annual Rodeo on Aug. 3, at the Interlakes Community Complex.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without my sponsors and because of them I plan on riding bulls for as long I can.”