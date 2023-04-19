100 Mile House bowlers win provincial gold

Lorraine Jerema (left), Darlene Dionne, Joyce Vaillancourt and Carol Cannon show off their gold medals Wednesday after winning Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kelowna’s Dave Pich releases the ball while competing in Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A competitor in Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup looks to get a spare at Big Country Lanes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kelowna’s Maria Moore celebrates knocking all the pins down during the Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup hosted at Big Country Lanes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Darlene Dionne aims for a strike at Big Country Lanes last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Joyce Vaillancourt competes in Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup last Wednesday in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carol Cannon throws a ball down the lanes at Big Country Lanes last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chase’s John Mosimann competes in Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Four 100 Mile House seniors are now provincial gold medalists in bowling.

Darlene Dionne, Joyce Vaillancourt, Carol Cannon and Lorraine Jerema bowled their way to first place in Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup last Wednesday, April 13. All four of them bowled above 200 in their final game, easily securing the top spot.

“It was very exciting because our team came from behind,” said Ken Clarke, Big Country Lanes owner and president of Bowl B.C. “At the end of the third game they were in fourth place, but in the final game they bowled unbelievably well and bowled 352 pins over their average.”

Dionne was overcome with emotion following the win, wiping tears of happiness from her eyes. The win came as a complete surprise, on top of her being shocked she even qualified to begin with.

“When they said we were first I got emotional,” Dionne said. “(My teammates) were a great bunch, we had a ball together. I wanted to bowl a 200 and I bowled my 200!”

Jerema said that when Clarke read the name of the second-place winners they all looked at each other and said “We won!” Winning was a surreal experience, with Jerema noting it is the first time anyone on the team has won a bowling tournament.

“We had fun and it looked like everyone else was having a good time and that’s the main thing. You have fun, and if you win, fine; if not, well, it was worth the trying,” Jerema said. “I guess we were in the groove, bowled really well and we all pulled together to bowl the best we could, and we did.”

Clarke said the tournament was a resounding success all around. He is really proud of his bowlers for winning, especially against stiff competition. Everyone who bowled on Wednesday bowled higher than their average.

Facing 100 Mile’s bowlers were teams from Chase, Nanaimo, Boston Bar, Prince George and Kelowna.

Dionne said it was great to meet some of the bowlers from out of town and make friends with them. Even though 100 Mile’s team beat everyone, she said the other teams were all happy and congratulated them.

They will now advance to the national championships being held on July 8 and 9 in Southern Ontario. Dionne is excited to be heading to nationals now, noting she has never visited that part of the country before.

“That’s fantastic for 100 Mile House and Big Country Lanes to have a team representing us at the national championships,” Clarke said. “I know they’ll do really well and we look forward to another really great season next year.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

