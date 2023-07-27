Team B.C. at Bowl Canada’s National Club 55 Cup Championships earlier this month was made up of Carol Cannon (left), Darlene Dionne, Lorraine Jerema and Joyce Vaillancourt, all from 100 Mile House. (Bowl B.C. photo)

Team B.C. at Bowl Canada’s National Club 55 Cup Championships earlier this month was made up of Carol Cannon (left), Darlene Dionne, Lorraine Jerema and Joyce Vaillancourt, all from 100 Mile House. (Bowl B.C. photo)

100 Mile House bowlers compete at nationals

Big Country Lanes’ seniors’ bowling team came in sixth place overall

They may not have won, but Big Country Lanes’ seniors’ bowling team still had a ton of fun at Bowl Canada’s National Club 55 Cup Championships.

Darlene Dionne, Joyce Vaillancourt, Carol Cannon and Lorraine Jerema all travelled to Wellings, Ontario earlier this month to represent British Columbia. The ladies gave it their all and came in sixth place, which Ken Clarke, owner of Big Country Lanes and president of Bowl B.C., was incredibly proud of.

“Our bowlers did a wonderful job of representing Big Country Lanes, 100 Mile House and British Columbia,” Clarke said. “I was really proud of them and how well they did, especially being as this was their first time attending a national championship.”

Dionne remarked that the trip was an experience none of the team will ever forget. In addition to the tournament she said they got the chance to explore Toronto and Niagara Falls, which were a first for her.

“They had a beautiful bowling alley and I really enjoyed it. Everyone was so friendly and Niagara Falls was beautiful,” Dionne said. “It was awesome. I couldn’t have had a better time.”

Clarke, who travelled with the team to cheer them on, observed that even when they were down, the 100 Mile team remained positive and sportsmanlike. He added that the bowling alley the nationals were held at is waxed more often than the lanes they’re used to, which impacted their game.

The local team competed against players from across Canada, with Team Saskatchewan ultimately taking home the gold. Next year, both Dionne and Clarke hope to see a team from 100 Mile head to nationals again.

“They did really well and were excellent sports with all the players they met. They bowled the best that they could and I was really glad I was there with them,” Clarke said. “We’ll do our best to send another team next year but you never know. It doesn’t happen too often, but we’ll see what happens.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tsq’escen’ First Nation athlete brings home gold
Next story
Paris marks 1-year countdown to war-clouded Olympic Games

Just Posted

Quesnel RCMP pursued a male and female armed robbery suspects after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint from youths in a convenience store parking lot. (Black Press file photo)
Two Quesnel youths robbed at gunpoint of wallet, car; police pursue

Team B.C. at Bowl Canada’s National Club 55 Cup Championships earlier this month was made up of Carol Cannon (left), Darlene Dionne, Lorraine Jerema and Joyce Vaillancourt, all from 100 Mile House. (Bowl B.C. photo)
100 Mile House bowlers compete at nationals

Olivia Walsh laughs as she spins around in a colourful play tunnel at the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy’s Summer Park program on Thursday, July 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Summer park program promotes literacy for children

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.