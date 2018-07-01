100 Mile House born bodybuilder places high in BC Cup

Local bodybuilder David Potter (and the owner of Focused Fitness) has continued his rise in the bodybuilding world.

The young gym owner placed second in bodybuilding open, second in novice bodybuilding, second in novice classic physique and third in men’s classic physique at the 2018 BC Cup at Massey Theatre in New Westminister on June 23.

Potter said his favourite award was the second place finish in the bodybuilding open class because there were more competitors (there was five or six).

“It’s kind of what I expected because my posing isn’t quite where I want it to be so I’m seeing a few coaches now, finally. I’ve been winging it,” said Potter of his results. “I’m pretty sure that’s what’s hurting my score. I would have probably gotten first place in a few different categories if I can actually get my poses down.”

Potter attended a three-hour posing clinic with Pieter van der Linde, the co-founder and owner of Endorphin Junkies, a Vancouver-based personal training centre.

The clinic was at the Total Body Health Company in Coquitlam and hosted by Dean Brandt.

“I learned a lot and I’m excited to go to the Kelowna Expo this weekend. With what I know now, I should be able to do a lot better with my posing for sure,” said Potter.

After the Expo on June 30, Potter will take a break until July 28. On Aug. 4, he will also have a chance to grab his pro card in Toronto.

“You got to show up and make sure the posing is perfect. I’m already pretty cut but I want to be 100 per cent for that because they’re picking apart everything. They’re looking at posing, they’re looking at your definition and size for that category and your height class. It’s going to be the real deal,” he said.

Potter said he is pretty confident and if manages to pull everything together he will be able to nab the card.

His last competition of 2018 will be the Iron Oar in Prince George on Sep. 22, which is a competition for a $2,000 sponsorship.

One of the trophies at the event is shaped as Thor’s hammer with a crystal plate engraved into it.

“So I’m pretty pumped to come in there and try to do my best to crush my competition and anyone who gets in my way,” said Potter.

