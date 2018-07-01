David Potter working out at Focused Fitness in preparation for his next competition on June 30. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House born bodybuilder places high in BC Cup

David Potter received second place in three categories

Local bodybuilder David Potter (and the owner of Focused Fitness) has continued his rise in the bodybuilding world.

The young gym owner placed second in bodybuilding open, second in novice bodybuilding, second in novice classic physique and third in men’s classic physique at the 2018 BC Cup at Massey Theatre in New Westminister on June 23.

Potter said his favourite award was the second place finish in the bodybuilding open class because there were more competitors (there was five or six).

“It’s kind of what I expected because my posing isn’t quite where I want it to be so I’m seeing a few coaches now, finally. I’ve been winging it,” said Potter of his results. “I’m pretty sure that’s what’s hurting my score. I would have probably gotten first place in a few different categories if I can actually get my poses down.”

Potter attended a three-hour posing clinic with Pieter van der Linde, the co-founder and owner of Endorphin Junkies, a Vancouver-based personal training centre.

The clinic was at the Total Body Health Company in Coquitlam and hosted by Dean Brandt.

“I learned a lot and I’m excited to go to the Kelowna Expo this weekend. With what I know now, I should be able to do a lot better with my posing for sure,” said Potter.

After the Expo on June 30, Potter will take a break until July 28. On Aug. 4, he will also have a chance to grab his pro card in Toronto.

“You got to show up and make sure the posing is perfect. I’m already pretty cut but I want to be 100 per cent for that because they’re picking apart everything. They’re looking at posing, they’re looking at your definition and size for that category and your height class. It’s going to be the real deal,” he said.

Potter said he is pretty confident and if manages to pull everything together he will be able to nab the card.

His last competition of 2018 will be the Iron Oar in Prince George on Sep. 22, which is a competition for a $2,000 sponsorship.

One of the trophies at the event is shaped as Thor’s hammer with a crystal plate engraved into it.

“So I’m pretty pumped to come in there and try to do my best to crush my competition and anyone who gets in my way,” said Potter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

Just Posted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Williams Lake and area

Risk of rain, strong winds and large hail for the afternoon

Over 3,000 South Cariboo customers affected by a power outage

The incident is currently under investigation

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

100 Mile House born bodybuilder places high in BC Cup

David Potter received second place in three categories

VIDEO: Canada Day at the 108 Mile Heritage Site

Full details in this week’s edition of the Free Press

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Most Read