100 Mile House blind curlers qualify for Western Canada Championships

They beat Prince George in dramatic fashion to come in third place

The 100 Mile House blind curling team has qualified for the 2018 Western Blind Curling championships being held in Edmonton in March, after coming in third place in the West Coast Blind Curling Association Provincial Playdowns held in Vancouver on Jan. 11 and 12.

“We had fun,” said skip Jim Vinson. “It was a good time and the ice was really good but I had trouble figuring it out.”

The team lost their first draw 11-4 against heavyweights Kelowna, who have represented the province numerous times at the national level.

The second draw was a similar outcome, with Vancouver beating them 10-6 in dramatic fashion.

The 100 Mile House Club clawed back from a 6-3 lead from Vancouver, only for the latter to add four unanswered points.

Winning their third draw, 100 Mile House edged out Prince George to a score of 6-5 with the final rock as the determining factor.

“That game was pretty tight, back and forth,” said the team’s third, Lori Fry. “It was tied 5-5 in the eighth end. Prince George managed to bring in a rock almost equal to ours near the button. It was so close we had the officials measure it.”

Because 100 Mile House was the first team to throw, they only received one point instead of two due to the close proximity of Prince George’s throw.

Even though the team qualified for the Western Blind Curling Championship, they have declined the opportunity because of travelling reasons and personal commitments, passing on their spot to Prince George, who came in last place.

“The travel is really gruelling, within the province is not quite as bad. When we’re going to the Westerns or Nationals it’s like two days travel before and two days at the end of the trip so it adds a lot more exhaustion and costs as well,” said Fry.

Even though they are happy to turn it over to Prince George, the team is still torn about it and Lori said the team will miss the camaraderie and social aspect of the tournament.

However, 100 Mile House is hosting the Provincial Playdowns next year and the Western Blind Curling Championship is also being hosted in the province.

“We always thrive to do better so hopefully next year we will have a better end result,” said Vinson.

The rest of the 100 Mile House team was Iris Thompson (borrowed from the Vancouver Club, Marilyn Vinson and sighted guide on ice Rick Jones.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

Bird art wanted for new Parkside exhibit

Public asked to create images of particular birds

Winter Film Series ready with three showings

Focus on sustainability and relevance to the South Cariboo

Annual allowable cut does not need to change, according to report

Only a 24-month window available for salvage logging burned wood

Reach a Reader and celebrate literacy

By Melody Newcombe On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25 volunteers will… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Mountain caribou habitat protection target of COS patrols

A patrol by the COS resulted in the location of snowmobiles operating in protected caribou habitat.

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

