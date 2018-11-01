Cameron Scott shooting on the net during one of the games against Chase. Gwen Scott photo.

100 Mile House Bantam Wranglers split weekend series with Chase

Wranglers rebound on Chase after 8-4 loss

The 100 Mile Bantam Rec Wranglers (sponsored by Forest Grove Legion) were away on the weekend in Chase. Saturday’s (Oct. 27) game started out with a goal by Cameron Scott from Lucas Zucchelli only 14 seconds into the first period, stunning the home team of Chase. Near the end of the period, Chase managed to tie up the game.

The game remained very close for almost the entire second period until Chase pulled ahead, scoring two more goals.

At the beginning of the third period, the Bantam team of only eleven players were showing signs of fatigue, allowing Chase to secure four more goals in the first half. Never giving up, 100 Mile battled back with Mason Pincott, Lucas Zucchelli and Julian Zucchelli all getting goals. Despite their efforts, Chase came back to score one more goal, making the final score 8-4 for Chase.

Sunday morning the team came to the arena ready to even things up.

“They played an entirely different game,” reports team manager Gwen Scott. “The team really dominated the game this time around, not giving Chase many opportunities to score. They definitely took Chase by surprise.”

Neither team scored until, three minutes into the second period, Elias Moore carried the puck down the ice and managed a spectacular wraparound goal from behind the net, giving 100 Mile the first and only goal of the game.

The final score was 1-0 for 100 Mile. Next game is Saturday, Nov. 3 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, where the puck drops at 2:45 p.m.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Halloween havoc: Virtanen scores 2 as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2
Next story
Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

Just Posted

Cariboo Dental Clinic in 100 Mile House gets toothy on Halloween

The staff continued their trend of dressing up for the spookiest holiday

Garry Babcock will be signing copies of his book at the Nuthatch in 100 Mile House on Nov. 9

The book signing will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Former employees win case against Spruce Hill Resort & Spa owner over discrimination

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

100 Mile House says goodbye to Greyhound

The last Greyhound left 100 Mile House at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Most Read