100 Mile House Bantam Wranglers split weekend series with Chase

Cameron Scott shooting on the net during one of the games against Chase. Gwen Scott photo.

The 100 Mile Bantam Rec Wranglers (sponsored by Forest Grove Legion) were away on the weekend in Chase. Saturday’s (Oct. 27) game started out with a goal by Cameron Scott from Lucas Zucchelli only 14 seconds into the first period, stunning the home team of Chase. Near the end of the period, Chase managed to tie up the game.

The game remained very close for almost the entire second period until Chase pulled ahead, scoring two more goals.

At the beginning of the third period, the Bantam team of only eleven players were showing signs of fatigue, allowing Chase to secure four more goals in the first half. Never giving up, 100 Mile battled back with Mason Pincott, Lucas Zucchelli and Julian Zucchelli all getting goals. Despite their efforts, Chase came back to score one more goal, making the final score 8-4 for Chase.

Sunday morning the team came to the arena ready to even things up.

“They played an entirely different game,” reports team manager Gwen Scott. “The team really dominated the game this time around, not giving Chase many opportunities to score. They definitely took Chase by surprise.”

Neither team scored until, three minutes into the second period, Elias Moore carried the puck down the ice and managed a spectacular wraparound goal from behind the net, giving 100 Mile the first and only goal of the game.

The final score was 1-0 for 100 Mile. Next game is Saturday, Nov. 3 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, where the puck drops at 2:45 p.m.

