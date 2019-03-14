Cameron Scott and Mikayla Glen in white (from Forest Grove Legion) and Megan Balbirnie, Spence Giesbrecht and goalie Simon Giesbrecht in blue (from Home Hardware). Gwen Scott photo.

100 Mile House Bantam Rec Wranglers (Forest Grove Royal Legion) finishes second in league playoffs

The beat out the other 100 Mile House team in the semi-final

The Bantam Rec Wranglers (sponsored by the Forest Grove Legion) were away on the weekend in Ashcroft for their playoff championships.

The team finished second out of six teams in the regular season placing them in Pool A in the round robin.

The first game was on Friday night (March 8) against Lillooet. Julian Zucchelli managed a hat-trick this game and Mason Pincott and Marty Stillas added to the scoreboard. Off to a great start, the team managed to stay ahead of the game, winning with a final score of 5-3.

Next game was Saturday morning, (March 9) against Merritt. The team came out strong with goals being scored by Zucchelli, Pincott, Stillas, Jade Paul, Mat Wilden and Aidan Moore. The final score was 10-4 for 100 Mile.

Saturday afternoon had Forest Grove Legion team playing the second 100 Mile Bantam team (sponsored by Home Hardware). The first period had goals from Stillas, Moore, Pincott and Zuchelli for the Forest Grove Royal Legion sponsored-team and one goal by David Hill for Home Hardware Bantam Wranglers. No goals were scored in the second period then Wilden had a great shot on net near the end of the third period adding one more to the scoreboard. The final score was 5-1 for the Forest Grove Legion Bantams.

The Wranglers were in first place going into the semi-finals on Sunday morning (March 10) playing the fourth place team, the 100 Mile Home Hardware Bantam Wranglers once again. Both teams played hard with the first two periods being a very close game and by the end of the second period, it was 2-1 for Home Hardware with Pincott getting the only goal for the Royal Legion sponsored team and Spence Giesbrecht and Dana Quintal getting goals for Home Hardware.

The Forest Grove Royal Legion Bantam Rec Wranglers came back in the third, with Moore assisted by Lucas Zucchelli tying up the game. The team got their heads in the game, making some great passes and pulled ahead of the game with three more goals by Stillas, Moore and J. Zucchelli making the final score 5-2 for Forest Grove Legion Wranglers.

The finals would be against the number one team in the league, the Chase Broncos. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, 100 Mile was unable to defeat the dominant team of Chase leaving them in second place.

