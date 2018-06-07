100 Mile House archery club’s shoot has lower than usual turnout

Allan Pickering looking for a line of sight for a target during the Big Horn Archery Club’s Outdoor 3D shoot at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Site on June 2 and 3. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Around 55 people shot at plastic game during June 2 and 3 at the Big Horn Archery Club’s Outdoor 3D shoot at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club Site.

“It went really well,” said denise swift, the club’s secretary, though she said the low number was concerning. “Our numbers were a bit low, we were expecting more. The shoot wasn’t the reason because it was a good shoot but maybe it was the price of gas, who knows?”

She also said she wondered if it was because of the number of archery shoots around the province.

The secretary said the weather was good all weekend, that it didn’t rain until afterwards, that everyone had a great time and that the event was a grand success. Luckily, the abundance of aggressive mosquitos didn’t ruin the fun.

“The food was great, the trails were great, the weather was good and the mosquitos were awful. They were very hungry,” said swift. “I guess people were saying there seemed to be a lot more mosquitos this year than usual but I know there was a lot of mosquitos other years. Maybe they were more aggressive this year, I don’t know.”

She is not too worried about the future traditional shoot event in July because it is only one of two of them in the province. It is expected it will be better attended.

As for the Outdoor 3D shoot, swift said she can only hope it gets better next year.

The lack of numbers also meant that the club didn’t break out the machine for the novelty bow birds shoot. The machine shoots foam targets into the air and people try to shoot them as they are flying.

Archers from McBride, Kamloops, Logan Lake, Williams Lake, 150 Mile House, Quesnel and Prince George joined the ranks of the local shooters for the shoot.

A traditional only 3D shoot is set for July 22 and 23 and will be held at the 99 Snowmobile Club site. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on both days. An award ceremony will be on Sunday and there is free camping on site.

3D Shoot Winners:

Compound:

Open Adult Male: Jeff Maron, Al Campsell, Matt Jackson

Open Master Male: Layton Smith

Open Youth Male: Ty Thurow

Unlimited Masters Male: Brian Smith, Bruce Findlay

Unlimited Masters Female: Louise Smith

Unlimited Adult Male: Todd Nichol, Bob Thurow, Cam Robb

Unlimited Adult Female: Cassondra Maron, Nicole Reynolds

Unlimited Cub: Mason Peters

Traditional:

Recurve Master’s Male: Yak Crame, Adrian Messner, Bob Betkus

Recurve Master’s Female: Leslie Lorenzetto

Recurve Adult Male: Fred Streleoff, Dan Mobbs, Marcel Baur

Recurve Adult Female: Trudy Foster, Lydia Larson, Cyndi Schwab

Recurve Cub: Dustin Robb

Recurve Youth Female: Kiara Pratt

Recurve Tot: Avery Jonasson

Longbow Master’s Male: Allen Pickering, Dan Yalowega, Don Dickerson

Longbow Master’s Female: Sandra Pickering

Longbow Adult Male: Tristian Yalowega, Allen Riley, Chester Sampson

Longbow Female: Jessie Mobbs, Nikki Mobbs, Sharon Allan

Longbow Youth Female: Emma Jackson

Primitive Master’s Male: Ted Swift

