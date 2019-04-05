Tryton Bose of Merritt participates in the coed steer riding competition in 2018’s 100 Mile House Little Britches Rodeo on May 19. File photo.

100 Mile House and District Outriders looking for ambassadorial roles for the junior division

Entrants to the contest must submit an essay

Know someone who has the chaps and hat to become a rodeo queen or king?

The 100 Mile and District Outriders are running a contest to appoint two local kids to be the face of the club this season, as the Rodeo Queen/King ambassadors.

“We find kids in the community to give them a sense of self-worth and pride, something to strive for,” said Amanda Harvey, the show coordinator of the club. “As a parent, it’s nice to see something the kids can sink their teeth into and be proud of that doesn’t require soccer or hockey or that kind of thing.”

Two kids will be appointed as a junior (10-12) and senior (13-18) ambassadors and will represent the club at local events such as the Little Britches Rodeo and parades and other events. Their purpose is also to act as mentors for the younger kids in the junior division, which has a focus on building self-esteem, confidence and awareness.

“It’s all just about building each other up,” said Harvey of the junior division. “It’s just a way for the kids to be part of the Outriders events and mentor the other kids and be the voice and the face.”

The ambassadors will be given in a sash that they can wear at events.

Even though the Outriders Club is a horse-related part of the community and teaches horsemanship in the junior division, candidates do not need to own or have a horse.

For consideration, applicants have to write an essay answering these questions:

– Who you are

– Your age

– Candidate Goals

– Why you would like to be an ambassador

– How you can benefit and promote the club?

– How you could help in our community?

– Extracurricular activities and hobbies

The essays should be sent to 100mileoutriders@gmail.com or a pick-up can be arranged. They can also be recorded in voice form. The closing date is April 30.

“An impartial judge will be picking the junior and senior they think are the best representation of the Outriders,” said Harvey.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House and District Outriders looking for ambassadorial roles for the junior division

Entrants to the contest must submit an essay

