100 Mile House 24-hour Softball Tournament winners left with $800

Around 13 teams of 13 to 15 people batted against each other to find out which team would end up champions of the 100 Mile House 24-hour Softball Tournament on July 27 to 29.

“We’re just doing something different,” said Barry Larson, the organizer. “A bunch of us were talking and we decided why don’t we do this here and I got lots of people helping with it.”

People came from all over to participate, including some from Prince George and Kaslo.

The winner of the tournament got an $800 dollar reward. Second place got $500 and the third-place team got their entry fee back.

The rest of the money will make its way back to the community.

“It’s a money tournament for one but the rest of the funds are just kind of a fundraiser kind of thing like if later down the road if someone in our community needs help we’re going to help them,” said Larson. “Just trying to get this thing going so we’ll see what happens.”

