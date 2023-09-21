100 Mile Curling Club gearing up for new season

Curlers new and old are welcome to join the leagues this year

The ice is going in and the 100 Mile House Curling Club is looking for new members this season.

Treasurer Maria Hamilton said that the club is accepting new members until the end of September. The ice should be ready to curl on by Oct. 1 with league play getting underway on Tuesday, Oct. 10, right after Thanksgiving.

“We’re expecting really good ice with our new water treatment system hooked up properly. Everything is going really well,” Hamilton said. “Curling is an awesome way to meet people. It’s a very social atmosphere… I’ve met some really good people and made some good friends through curling.”

Registration is done completely online at 100milecurlingclub.ca, Hamilton said, with plenty of leagues to choose from. This year they’re running two open doubles leagues on Mondays, a junior league and a mixed league on Tuesdays, the men’s league and a drop-in league on Wednesdays, the lady’s league and a new stick curling league on Thursdays and open ice time on Fridays.

This year they’re also introducing a new fun league every other Sunday. The idea behind the league is to introduce new players to curling Hamilton explained.

“You can have any number of players and it’s where a lot of our new curlers will curl,” Hamilton said. “We’d love to see some new curlers out there (this year) for sure. We always have teams looking for new curlers by the end of registration.”

This new fun league will be run in conjunction with a drop-in learn-to-curl program offered every other Monday. There will be coaches on hand to assist with a cost of $5 charged to non-club members. Membership to the club is $10 for the season.

In this spirit of introducing new players to the game, Hamilton said the league plans to start the season off with a Funspiel on Saturday, Oct. 7. This open house tournament has no entry fee and will have teams curling at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Those who want to participate just need to email the club at 100milecurling@gmail.com

“There are no prizes, it’s just come and we’ll put you on a team. It’s to get people out on the ice so they can see what it’s like throwing some rocks and getting into a fun game of curling,” Hamilton said, adding that the bar will be open.

Hamilton said the club will be running several other bonspiels this year including a mixed bonspiel Nov. 17-19, the men’s bonspiel Jan. 12-14, the doubles bonspiel Feb. 9 -11 and the ladies’ bonspiel March 1-3.

Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to the club at 100milecurling@gmail.com.



100 Mile House

100 Mile Curling Club member Elyas Day makes a shot during this weekend’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)