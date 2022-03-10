100 Mile curling bonspiel rocks

Kristy Gosselin releases a rock in the second day of playing in the Open Doubles Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Christine Grenzer throws a rock in a playoff game Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse focuses in a draw Saturday against Dennis and Kristy Gosselin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse calls out to the sweeper. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maria Hamilton shows how it’s done during the final playoff game Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Albert ‘Butch’ Kernachan watches as his rock heads down the ice. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jim Mitchell and Doug Meier emerged victorious in their playoff draw Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Albert ‘Butch’ Kernachan hurries hard in a playoff game Sunday against Diane Menzer and (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Terry Bell watches as Dianne Menzer prepares to throw her rock in the Double Bonspiel playoffs Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dianne Menzer. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse stays focused during a draw Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Dennis Gosselin cleans his rock. (Peter Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dennis Gosselin throws his rock during a draw Saturday. (Peter Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After 16 years in the hack, Peter and Christine Grenzer have finally won coveted 100 Mile House Curling jackets.

The Forest Grove couple were the winners Sunday in the Open Doubles Bonspiel’s C division, after scoring 8-3 over Bill Pratt and Bill Todhunter in seven ends. Terry Bell and Dianne Menzer and Doug Meier and Jim Mitchell also scooped cash, jackets and bragging rights in the A and B events respectively.

“Previously we had come close to getting jackets but we were always one shot close,” Peter said. “It’s nice to finally win one.”

The couples were among a dozen local teams that battled it out in the fun tournament – the first in two years. The format featured a round-robin with three pools of four teams. Each team was guaranteed four draws, with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs Sunday afternoon. Tiebreakers at the end of the round-robin play were determined by a draw to the button.

In a doubles tournament, two rocks are set up at the beginning of each end – one as a guard and the other in the house. Only five rocks are thrown rather than the usual eight in a full game.

Peter said the victory was all the sweeter after the two Bills crushed them in an earlier draw 13-3 – the only game they lost in the tournament. In the semi-finals, he said, they also had to work hard against the duo of Dennis and Kristy Gosselin, who put up “an incredible fight.”

“It was a fight to the finish,” he said. “Dennis and Kristy played a really great game.”

Club marketing manager Maria Hamilton said everyone had a great time at the event, despite the fact they limited it to a doubles bonspiel and were not able to provide food in the lounge. She’s hopeful the club can get back to regular bonspiels next year, if they’re allowed.

“I thought it went excellent. I have no complaints, everything went smoothly,” she said, giving credit to the volunteers.

While she and her husband Pat failed to steal a playoff win against Meier and Mitchell, Hamilton said she is happy the Grenzers have finally won their jackets.

“They have been trying and trying,” she said. “The jackets are really coveted. For them to do it together is really special.”

The curling season will wrap up March 16.



