100 Mile bowler claims gold at Youth Bowl Canada Provincials

Tyson Dean started bowling as a way to spend time with his grandparents

Tyson Dean brought home a gold medal from the Youth Bowl Canada Provincial Singles Championship in Kelowna last Sunday.

Finishing 75 points above the competition, Dean claimed gold in the Junior Boys Pins Over Average Division. It’s a result he said he’s proud of, noting he also came fourth place overall in the scratch category. Dean said he was excited to attend the championship and watch his fellow bowlers practice their craft.

“It’s nice watching how other people throw the balls at tournaments. Some people throw the ball so differently, like this one guy who took two steps to the line and just whipped it, like a windmill in baseball,” Dean, 14, said. “It’s really fun to watch.”

Dean started bowling five years ago when his grandparents first took him to Big Country Lanes. At the time he said he just wanted to bowl casually with his grandmother.

As Dean took part in the sport he came to develop a love for it. He especially enjoyed learning how to consistently throw strikes and spares, which allowed him to start racking up the points.

This year Dean said his goal is to finish a game with a score above 300 points. The highest possible score in five-pin bowling is 450, a rarely witnessed feat.

“I’ve gotten 276, that’s my closest score so far,” Dean said. “You can’t really get better if you don’t keep on doing it.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House