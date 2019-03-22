Goalie Sarah Balbirnie stopping the puck with some help from sister Megan, during the semi-final game against Surrey. Denise Balbirnie photo.

100 Mile Bantam House Royals lose 3-1 in final

Last year, the team lost every single game. This year they won all but one.

The 100 Mile House Bantam Royals won silver at a tournament in Kelowna, after losing 3-1 to the Cowichan Valley Bantam Capitals.

“This is the second year this team has played together, and we have a number of new players that are still in their first and second years of playing hockey. Our team entered this tournament in Kelowna last year and didn’t win one game, so it is a huge improvement to make it to the finals,” said Denise Balbirnie, the team’s manager.

Vanessa Betschart was the only scorer for 100 Mile House.

In the process of getting to the final, 100 Mile were undefeated in round robin play.

The recreational female bantam team started off the tournament beating Cowichan Valley 5-1.

“They were actually a really strong team. The score doesn’t reflect how even the teams were. We were leading 3-1 for a long time, then our #16 [Dana Quintal] took a penalty with 5:41 left and Cowichan pulled their goalie, so they were up [on a] six on four [powerplay],” said Balbirnie. “There was lots of pressure in our end. Cowichan had some good chances – lots of scrambling from both teams – but we managed to hold them off.”

Cowichan Valley was unable to capitalize on the powerplay due to some key saves from Sarah Balbirnie. With a little of the pressure off and now playing six on five hockey (Cowichan’s goalie still pulled), Megan Holyk of the Royals scored an open netter. After that, Emily Tinney made it 5-1 after the opposition’s goalie returned to play.

Sarah, one of the two daughters of Balbirnie and team coach, Wade Balbirnie, managed to get a shutout in the next game against Ridge Meadows. The score was 5-0, with Betschart getting a hat trick. Tinney got her second goal of the tournament, and the other Balbirnie daughter, Megan, scored a goal as well. Mikayla Glen got two assists.

Betschart scored another hat trick in the third game of round robin play, starting her spree with 22 seconds on the clock of the third period against Kelowna 1.

“We were scoreless in the first and Kelowna went up 2-0 in the second. Sarah Balbirnie was really strong in the net as Kelowna was outshooting us. Vanessa Betschart started the third on fire,” said Balbirnie. “The whole team tightened up their play in the third period.”

The Royals would go on to win 3-2.

The team advanced to the semi-final after an undefeated run in the round robin. They were seeded against the Surrey Falcons.

It was the highest scoring game of the tournament for 100 Mile, with the Royals notching nine goals against Surrey’s four. The second period ended at 4-3 for the Royals.

“We scored first in the third with an end to end rush by Megan Balbirnie, but Surrey answered back a couple of minutes later to keep it a one-goal game. Megan Balbinie scored again, followed by two more from Betschart and one from Jaci Gilbert (originally credited to Holyk) to end the game 9-4,” said the team manager.

Betschart got another hat trick, while Megan got a brace. Other goal scorers were Quintal, Glen, and Gilbert. Kylee Ilnicki, Sophie Jensen and Madison Julseth also found themselves on the score sheet with assists.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Team photo with their silver medals. Left to right: Coach Wade Balbirnie, Kylee Ilnicki, Maddie Julseth, Megan Balbirnie, Emily Menzel, Megan Holyk, Melody Watkins, Mikayla Glen, Dana Quintal, Emily Tinney, Jaci Gilbert, Vanessa Betschart, Martin Betschart and Roy TinneySarah Balbirnie #6 in front, Sophie Jensen in the very front (doing the splits). Denise Balbirnie photo.

Previous story
NHL called in Cree helps revive, sustain Indigenous language: hockey analyst

Just Posted

Provincial government needs to fund search and rescue: CRD

CRD board wants NCLGA resolution calling on the province to ensure secured funding is in place for SAR groups

Former 100 Mile Curling Club member to represent province

Hannah Lindner played at the club from 2008 to 2015

100 Mile Bantam House Royals lose 3-1 in final

Last year, the team lost every single game. This year they won all but one.

Order of Merit for 100 Mile born and raised police officer

100 Mile House is home to a proud mom. John Langford, born… Continue reading

Second confirmed case of measles in 100 Mile House

Case is connected to earlier measles case

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Fierce house cat spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read