100 Mile House Curling Club gets upgrades for next season

The clubhouse will have a new look for next season

The 100 Mile House Curling Club’s spectators will now get to watch the action unfold on the other side with new TVs and cameras. File photo.

The 100 Mile House Curling Club is getting a makeover, including CCTV cameras on the far end of the ice sheets.

“We are doing a lot of renovations at the curling club this summer,” said Maria Hamilton, treasurer of the club.

Hamilton said the club had been discussing getting cameras in the rink to allow spectators to view the action on the other end on the TVs for about three years.

“This year, since we are doing the renovations anyway, it was a good time to get these cameras installed. It will mean that a small TV will be placed above each sheet of ice in the viewing area, and the spectators will be able to see the rings at the other end,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said the approximate cost for the CCTV is $3,600. However, the Four Rivers Co-op has sponsored the entire cost of the hardware.

The TVs and cameras will be installed sometime in July or early August.

The downstairs will be repainted, including the lockers and bleachers, the seating area is being re-upholstered and new flooring is being upholstered.

It will be a new look in the lounge area as well. It is also being repainted and new flooring will be installed. Additionally, LED lights will also be a new feature. The ladies washroom in the lounge area will also get a new coat of paint and new flooring.

According to Hamilton, the painting and flooring will be taken care of by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) who the club leases from. The new lighting will also be provided by the CRD as part of an energy efficiency program.

“Most work is being done by volunteer curlers of the club,” said Hamilton. “There are many volunteers working hours and hours for the upgrades to the Curling Club.”