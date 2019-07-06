The 100 Mile House Curling Club’s spectators will now get to watch the action unfold on the other side with new TVs and cameras. File photo.

100 Mile House Curling Club gets upgrades for next season

The clubhouse will have a new look for next season

The 100 Mile House Curling Club is getting a makeover, including CCTV cameras on the far end of the ice sheets.

“We are doing a lot of renovations at the curling club this summer,” said Maria Hamilton, treasurer of the club.

Hamilton said the club had been discussing getting cameras in the rink to allow spectators to view the action on the other end on the TVs for about three years.

“This year, since we are doing the renovations anyway, it was a good time to get these cameras installed. It will mean that a small TV will be placed above each sheet of ice in the viewing area, and the spectators will be able to see the rings at the other end,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said the approximate cost for the CCTV is $3,600. However, the Four Rivers Co-op has sponsored the entire cost of the hardware.

The TVs and cameras will be installed sometime in July or early August.

The downstairs will be repainted, including the lockers and bleachers, the seating area is being re-upholstered and new flooring is being upholstered.

It will be a new look in the lounge area as well. It is also being repainted and new flooring will be installed. Additionally, LED lights will also be a new feature. The ladies washroom in the lounge area will also get a new coat of paint and new flooring.

According to Hamilton, the painting and flooring will be taken care of by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) who the club leases from. The new lighting will also be provided by the CRD as part of an energy efficiency program.

“Most work is being done by volunteer curlers of the club,” said Hamilton. “There are many volunteers working hours and hours for the upgrades to the Curling Club.”

Previous story
Canada to play for seventh at U19 World Cup after loss to Puerto Rico

Just Posted

‘Music at the Lakes’ kicks off summer of song

‘We have a fantastic line-up of performers over the summer this year’

10 Mile House Curling Club gets upgrades for next season

The clubhouse will have a new look for next season

Save-On-Foods raises $3,170 for the local food bank

“Save-On’s great at helping the community”

South Cariboo artist merges past careers into a new hobby

‘You get that distortion, the deconstruction of shapes and reflection’

Canim Lake Powwow will honor murdered and missing indigenous women and girls

‘It’s a lot of responsibility when you take on the princess role for any community’

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

Most Read