Summerland winery wins gold in France

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Silkscarf Winery in Summerland was recently awarded gold at an international competition. (Photo submitted)

A Summerland winery was the only Canadian winner at a recent wine competition in France.

At the 2019 Concours International Des Cabernets, held in Limas, France, Silkscarf Winery won gold for their 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon.

At the wine competition, 29 gold medals were awarded to the best cabernets in the world.

“Aiming at crafting high-end, old world style reds, the prestigious gold medal award from the CIDC wine competition in France, is a significant recognition to our achievements,” said Roie Manoff of Silkscarf. “Our endless strive to grow the best grapes and make wine that reflects the terroir, without manipulation, is and has been our simple philosophy for the last 15 years.”

Manoff and his wife are both owners and winemakers at the winery.

“We make wine for us to drink, and if there is something left, we’ll bring it to the shelves,” he said.

This competition is judged by Europe’s top sommeliers. Each jury is made up of three sommeliers who blind taste several wines.

Bottles are covered, numbered and sorted by their percentage of cabernet, origin and terroir.

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon also won gold at a competition in Hong King earlier this year.

Silkscarf Winery has been growing grapes in Summerland since 2004.

