Scott Andrews BC NDP candidate for Cariboo-Chilcotin riding

Scott Andrews has been acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate for the Cariboo-Chilcotin int the Oct. 24 provincial election.
He currently works for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
Andrews ran federally for the NDP in Vancouver-Quadra in 2015.
“The Cariboo and Chilcotin regions are beautiful and diverse and they deserve representation in a John Horgan government,” said Andrews in a news release.
“I’m looking forward to connecting with voters across this region to hear how the BC NDP can continue to support them.”
Lorne Doerkson of Williams Lake was declared the BC Liberals candidate last week.
As of Tuesday, the BC Greens or the BC Conservatives have not confirmed candidates for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.
Parties have until Oct. 2 to file nominations papers.
We have reached out to Andrews for an interview.
news@wltribune.com
