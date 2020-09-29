Scott Andrews BC NDP candidate for Cariboo-Chilcotin riding

Scott Andrews, seen here in 2015 when he ran federally for the NDP in Vancouver-Quadra is the BC NDP Cariboo-Chilcotin candidate. (Facebook photo)

Scott Andrews has been acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate for the Cariboo-Chilcotin int the Oct. 24 provincial election.

He currently works for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Andrews ran federally for the NDP in Vancouver-Quadra in 2015.

“The Cariboo and Chilcotin regions are beautiful and diverse and they deserve representation in a John Horgan government,” said Andrews in a news release.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with voters across this region to hear how the BC NDP can continue to support them.”

Lorne Doerkson of Williams Lake was declared the BC Liberals candidate last week.

Read more: Lorne Doerkson running for MLA

As of Tuesday, the BC Greens or the BC Conservatives have not confirmed candidates for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

Parties have until Oct. 2 to file nominations papers.

We have reached out to Andrews for an interview.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

election