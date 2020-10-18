BC Votes 2020: 4 of 5 Cariboo Chilcotin candidates featured in Williams Lake chamber videos

Videos featuring B.C. Election candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding are available on the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Youtube channel. (File image)

Four of five candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding running for MLA in the B.C. Election are featured in short YouTube videos produced by John Dell for the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

The videos were released Thursday, Oct. 15 in advance of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Chamber executive director Alex Gresl said BC NDP candidate Scott Andrews had a scheduling issue and wasn’t able to attend to be video taped, but that the chamber has sent the questions off to him.

James Buckley, Libertarian

Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberals

David Laing, BC Greens

Katya Potekhina, Independent

Read more: B.C. Votes 2020: Advanced polls open in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020