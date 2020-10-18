Videos featuring B.C. Election candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding are available on the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Youtube channel. (File image)

BC Votes 2020: 4 of 5 Cariboo Chilcotin candidates featured in Williams Lake chamber videos

NDP candidate had a scheduling conflict

Four of five candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding running for MLA in the B.C. Election are featured in short YouTube videos produced by John Dell for the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

The videos were released Thursday, Oct. 15 in advance of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Chamber executive director Alex Gresl said BC NDP candidate Scott Andrews had a scheduling issue and wasn’t able to attend to be video taped, but that the chamber has sent the questions off to him.

James Buckley, Libertarian

Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberals

David Laing, BC Greens

Katya Potekhina, Independent

Read more: B.C. Votes 2020: Advanced polls open in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
BC Votes 2020

B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in South Cariboo

Videos featuring B.C. Election candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding are available on the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Youtube channel. (File image)
