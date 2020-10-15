B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in South Cariboo

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Cariboo-Chilcotin voters can cast their ballots in person at the 100 Mile Community Hall, 265 Birch Avenue, from today until Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the Fraser-Nicola riding, advance polls will be open at Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 Le Bourdais Ave., from Oct. 15-17, and at 70 Mile House Access Centre, 2545 North Bonaparte Rd. on Oct. 20-21.

Polls will be open on General Voting Day, Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All mail-in ballots must be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

It is recommended they be mailed by Oct. 17. Those who don’t receive their package before the Oct. 17 deadline are asked to drop their ballots off in-person at a designated drop-off location or vote in person during advance voting or on Election Day.

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

General voting locations in the South Cariboo on Oct. 24:

100 Mile Community Hall, 265 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House

100 Mile Elementary School, 97 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House

Lone Butte Community Hall, 5994 Little Fort Highway 24, Lone Butte

108 Mile Ranch Community Hall, 4924 Telqua Drive, 108 Mile Ranch

Forest Grove Community Hall, Eagle Creek Road, Forest Grove

Pioneer Centre, 4489 Clarke Avenue, Lac La Hache

Canim Lake Band Community Hall, 45 Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, Canim Lake

Sulphurous Lake Community Hall, 7571 PettyJohn Road, Bridge Lake

Interlakes Community Hall, 7592 Highway 24, Bridge Lake

Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 Le Bourdais Avenue, Clinton

70 Mile House Access Centre, 2545 North Bonaparte Road, 70 Mile House.

Candidates running in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding:

Scott Andrews, BC NDP Party

James Buckley, BC Libertarian Party

Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberal Party

David Laing, BC Green Party

Katya Potekhina, Independent

Candidates running in the Fraser -Nicola riding:

Dennis Adamson, Independent

Mike Bhangu, Independent

Aaron Sumexheltza, BC NDP Party

Jackie Tegart, BC Liberal Party

Jonah Timms, BC Green Party

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

