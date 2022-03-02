Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Podcast: Talk includes Winnipeg’s music scene in the 1960s and being back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

In our latest installment, iconic Canadian folk singer/songwriter Valdy talks with host Peter McCully about his musical beginnings, including the music scene in Winnipeg in the 1960s. Valdy has earned four gold records, won four Juno Awards and has been named to the Order of Canada. He discusses being back on the road touring and plays a few tunes in studio, including Sonny’s Dream and Out on the Mira.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
Podcast: B.C. man discusses life as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie stuntman

Just Posted

Peter Swann, Jean Swann and Dayle Kaye showed their support Wednesday afternoon for people of the Ukraine. They plan to be out every day until Friday from 3-5 p.m. and are inviting others to join them. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Local residents in 100 Mile protest Ukraine invasion

Vanessa Betschart, Megan Balbirnie and Melody Watkins share a laugh as they sit on the bench during a scrimmage practice last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
U18 girls hockey heads to playoffs

Cariboo Regional District Board. (Submitted photo)
CRD considers $56.5-million budget

Interior Health says it is moving away from clinics specific administrating the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics