Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Podcast: Musician talks being a kidney transplant recipient, release of his first book

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Vince Ditrich, a drummer for many years with the legendary rock band Spirit of the West. Ditrich also played with Doug and the Slugs, BTO, Long John Baldry and more. The musician talks about the band, his profound experience of being a kidney transplant recipient, and his new gig as an author having released his first book, The Liquor Vicar.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMusicPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Just Posted

The Psalm 23 Transition Society graduation ceremony in July 2020 took place in the Society’s thrift store building, one of the structures singled out by the TNRD as having been constructed without permits. (Psalm 23 Transition Society - submitted photo).
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Georgia Mackenzie attended the South Cariboo Summer Festival in 2019 where she got to participate in some practice shooting with the Bighorn Archery Club. Raven Nyman photo.
Archers aim to get back on target

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Provincewide mill reduction credited to lack of rail transportation

Trish Chung works on creating a paper mache human figure for Parkside Gallery’s upcoming show Water, A Reflection. (Photo submitted)
Artists connect, reflect in new Parkside show