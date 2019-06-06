PHOTOS: These photos will have you visiting a festival in no time

Creston, BC Photo by Jeff Banman
Vancouver BC, Photo by Emily Koopman
Victoria BC Photo by Kenny S. Zhang
Windsor, ON Photo by Christopher Wang
Surrey, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Brucejack, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Bruce Alta, Photo by Bertine Tremblay
Abbotsford Airshow, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Vancouver, BC Photo by Kyungyeul Lee
Abbotsford, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Red Deer, Alta Photo by Kim Mortimer

The latest entries for the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest are all about bright lights and big crowds.

Catch a clown riding a motorcycle, or extravagant fireworks lighting up the night, in our festivals and events category.

This year, prizes include a three-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at $6,000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

READ MORE: Love where you live? Take a photo and enter to win a trip to Yukon

READ MORE: London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

Submit photos across seven categories in the contest, including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, West Coast adventure, mobile entry, love where you live, and festivals and events.

Click here to enter


